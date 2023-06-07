GUILFORD — Vermont Arts Council has visited Guilford Central School over the past year to create projects based on the seasons. In the spring, the theme was flowers so the students made seed paper and flowers that will be turned into greeting cards. In the winter, kids made snow-themed cards and the school made them available for sale to families. They raised $700 to support their pen pals at the Tumani Academy in Kenya and the community there was able to build two classrooms and a bathroom.
