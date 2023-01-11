HINSDALE, N.H. — The new superintendent for the Hinsdale schools may only be an interim superintendent, but he takes the job very seriously.
“I do feel a sense of urgency,” said Kim Caron, of Keene, N.H. “to be able to help the school board and help the community find and hire somebody who would be a great superintendent for this district.”
Caron came out of retirement to take the 24-hour-a-week job for the next six months.
“I want to do the best that I possibly can to leave the school district in the best position I possibly can,” he said during an interview in his office of SAU 92. “My job is to keep the district moving forward and to collect information and to provide to the new superintendent once they’re hired with a framework of things they need to pay attention to and accomplish.”
Caron took over the job after Wayne Woolridge, with almost seven years in the position, retired at the end of December.
“I see the people doing great work here,” said Caron, who said he’s impressed at how administrators, teachers and staff have worked so hard to institutionalize educational excellence in Hinsdale, with the school’s emphasis on academics, sports, extracurricular activities and through programs such as Extended Learning Opportunities.
Caron and his wife, who is an adjunct professor at Keene State College, moved to Keene to be with grandkids after a career that included being a teacher, the director of special education at Norfolk Free Academy and as superintendent of Regional School District Four, all in Connecticut.
In 2013, he retired, and has been doing a little consultant work, such as helping with education programs for homeless students in SAU 29 in Keene and helping with special education in Winchester.
One thing that attracted him to the interim position is the seriousness with the members of the board take their responsibility toward the community.
“The board here is very involved and knowledgeable,” said Caron, who said he appreciates the student-centered culture in Hinsdale.
“These feel like good places for kids,” he said. “The teachers are really dedicated.”
With 550 students, Hinsdale can provide more individualized education to the kids, he said.
“The students are in the center, and then you have layers of support around them, the parents, the community, the teachers, the administrators.”