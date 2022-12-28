BRATTLEBORO — Students in sewing classes at Brattleboro Union High School are acknowledging the harm of fast fashion and are trying to reduce waste by upcycling and mending clothing.
"We just wanted to know a little bit more and show the people around us how some old clothes can be transformed into something new, and how you can donate something and someone else can use it," said Luisa Cambraia, a senior at BUHS.
Thirty students in two class blocks participated in the project informed by the Student Environmental Advocates club at BUHS. Both sewing classes watched a documentary about the Atacama Desert in Chile and "how fast fashion is being dumped all over the globe," said art teacher Jennifer Tallini.
"So that was just one example of many and it upset them enough that they were brought into this idea of upcycling fabric into something new instead of buying fabric," she said. "So that started the whole craziness of it."
According to a description of the DW Documentary production the students watched, many of those who sift through mountains of discarded clothes in the Atacama Desert are refugees from Venezuela "looking for clothes they can wear themselves and for anything they can sell."
Students at BUHS are now breathing new life into fabric through the upcycling effort. They're also mending clothing for their peers and school staff so they don't have to throw it away. They were inspired by information shared on Diversity Day, which is held twice a year at the school and has students attending different workshops celebrating differences among people.
Fiona DesJardins, a senior, said she feels it's particularly important to focus on people who create "fast fashion" and those who are victims. The term is used to describe "the quick turnover of fashion trends and the move towards cheap, mass-produced clothing — with new lines constantly released," according to the BBC.
1 of 13
A group of students at Brattleboro Union High School makes bags and gloves and other goods out of recycled clothing like sweaters and denim jeans as part of an art class on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
Francesca Chaffee, 17, an 11th-grader at Brattleboro Union High School, uses a sewing machine to make a denim strap for a bag as part of an art class on Monday, 19, 2022. The students make bags and gloves and other goods out of recycled clothing like sweaters and denim jeans. Purchase local photos online.
Francesca Chaffee, 17, an 11th-grader at Brattleboro Union High School, uses a sewing machine to make a denim strap for a bag as part of an art class on Monday, 19, 2022. The students make bags and gloves and other goods out of recycled clothing like sweaters and denim jeans.
A group of students at Brattleboro Union High School makes bags and gloves and other goods out of recycled clothing like sweaters and denim jeans as part of an art class on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Francesca Chaffee, 17, an 11th-grader at Brattleboro Union High School, uses a sewing machine to make a denim strap for a bag as part of an art class on Monday, 19, 2022. The students make bags and gloves and other goods out of recycled clothing like sweaters and denim jeans. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Francesca Chaffee, 17, an 11th-grader at Brattleboro Union High School, uses a sewing machine to make a denim strap for a bag as part of an art class on Monday, 19, 2022. The students make bags and gloves and other goods out of recycled clothing like sweaters and denim jeans.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A group of students at Brattleboro Union High School makes bags and gloves and other goods out of recycled clothing like sweaters and denim jeans as part of an art class on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A group of students at Brattleboro Union High School makes bags and gloves and other goods out of recycled clothing like sweaters and denim jeans as part of an art class on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A group of students at Brattleboro Union High School makes bags and gloves and other goods out of recycled clothing like sweaters and denim jeans as part of an art class on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Jennifer Tallini, an art teacher at Brattleboro Union High School, shows off the clothes and other fabrics that were donated for the class project.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Madison McKinley, 14, a 9th-grader at Brattleboro Union High School, makes gloves out of a used sweater as part of an art class on Monday, 19, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A group of students at Brattleboro Union High School makes bags and gloves and other goods out of recycled clothing like sweaters and denim jeans as part of an art class on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A group of students at Brattleboro Union High School makes bags and gloves and other goods out of recycled clothing like sweaters and denim jeans as part of an art class on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Madison McKinley, 14, a 9th-grader at Brattleboro Union High School, makes gloves out of a used sweater as part of an art class on Monday, 19, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A group of students at Brattleboro Union High School makes bags and gloves and other goods out of recycled clothing like sweaters and denim jeans as part of an art class on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Madison McKinley, 14, a 9th-grader at Brattleboro Union High School, makes gloves out of a used sweater as part of an art class on Monday, 19, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
"Fast fashion is one of the top polluting industries in the world," DesJardins said, noting how garment workers live in countries that were victims of colonization by the West, such as Bangladesh, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines, and how they generally are paid below a minimum wage and are not in labor unions.
Cambraia pointed to the large amount of water needed to create clothing, and the treatment of workers. She noted the importance of being aware of such issues.
"We all wear clothes right?" she said. "We need to know where they're coming from and what is the process behind it."
Currently, the classes are collecting clothing at the school for upcycling. Tallini said anyone can donate.
About 60 pairs of denim came in as of last Monday. Half had been turned into backpacks.
Now, the classes are beginning to turn sweaters and other clothes into gloves. Tallini hopes to continue programming related to recycling fabric. She purchased fleece for a class from FABSCRAP in Brooklyn, which upcycles fabric from the fashion industry that was going to be thrown away and sells it in bulk. She also shops in second-hand stores for material for art classes to avoid waste.
Francesca Chaffee, a junior, took a sewing class last year.
"So I decided to do it again for a passion," she said, anticipating she will keep up with sewing after high school. "I don't actually need the credits."
Chaffee said the class wanted to turn old clothes into new ones.
"I see potential in it so I decided to go along with it," she said.
Madison McKinley, freshman, said she feels the project is needed because there's so much clothing being thrown away and people need clothes. Having already fallen in love with sewing, she enjoyed the project since the start.
"I'm planning on taking sewing class for the rest of the years when I'm in high school," she said, expecting to continue with the artform later in life as well.