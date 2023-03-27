TOWNSHEND — Students have been reading over a new mascot policy and looking at whether the Leland & Gray Rebel violates it.
“Once the West River Education District Board passed the legally required policy in January, we charged our 8th grade social studies teacher with having her history students explore the historical context of our mascot in order to present findings to the WRED board,” Leland & Gray Principal Bob Thibault. “This work is underway.”
Under Act 152, school boards must adopt policies that ban “school branding” based on stereotypes or representations of “race, creed, color, national origin, sexual orientation, or gender identity” or any entities “associated with the repression of others.” The legislation is aimed at ensuring all Vermont schools “provide positive and inclusive learning environments.”
“Part of the experience of being an 8th grader in my classroom is having the opportunity to learn about how legislation impacts individual citizens, or in this case developing a deeper understanding of the role that policy plays in school communities,” said Keighan Eaker, middle school social studies teacher at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School.
Eaker said students have learned about how similar policies have affected other schools in Vermont and around the country.
“Additionally they have researched the mascot history of the Leland & Gray Rebel, including its adoption in 1959, the student council discussions about it at the time, and the changes to the image of the Rebel over the last 60 years,” she said. “The project has circled around two essential questions, first, ‘What does the policy say?’ and, ‘Does our mascot violate this policy?’”
Thibault said students also are consulting with equity specialists at the Collaborative for Educational Services based in Northampton, Mass. He anticipates the students will make a presentation to the board in April or May.
Rebel mascots have been considered offensive due to an association with the Confederacy in the United States, and its connections with racism and white supremacy.
The Rutland Area National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and Gedakina, a nonprofit supporting Indigenous culture, called for the Vermont Agency of Education to remove a number of mascots that could be considered offensive. The Rebel and other mascots uphold “harmful legacies that continue to harm our children,” states a letter from the two groups.
Jorda Daigneault, school nurse at Leland & Gray, said their views were “narrow, at best.”
“In the Oxford dictionary rebel is defined as ‘a person who rises in opposition or armed resistance against an established government or ruler,’” she wrote in a letter to the editor (published in Tuesday’s edition of the Reformer). “Secondly, who are rebels? Just to name a few prominent rebels in history: Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King, Jr., Geronimo, Cesar Chavez, Nathaniel Bacon, Ethan Allen.”
Daigneault said the Leland & Gray mascot resembles Ethan Allen, who “led opposition and armed resistance against the British Empire because of taxing the American colonies and not allowing the colonies to have representation, among other issues, that led to the American Revolutionary War. He organized the Green Mountain Boys, a militia organization, which captured Fort Ticonderoga from the British, and he was instrumental in Vermont becoming the 14th state.”
“These are all great examples of what a rebel is and does,” Daigneault wrote. “Imagine what world we would be living in if the rebels listed above did not exist? I believe the Rutland Area NAACP and Gedakina, who have a narrow view of how Leland & Gray’s Rebel mascot is offensive, should open their minds and look at the bigger picture of what a rebel is, and understand that without rebels, our children will actually be harmed.”
Assistant Principal Dana Aquadro, recently named Leland & Gray’s next principal, sees the students’ research as a form of project-based learning that the school has come to pride itself on.
“They’re engaged in a real world problem and exploring to understand it and trying to come up with a solution,” he said. “It’s great work.”