BRATTLEBORO — On Friday, Project Feed the Thousands held its annual “Fill the Bus” event at Hannaford Supermarket. Students from Academy School, Windham Career Center and St. Michael’s Catholic School helped out by organizing food drives and loading the bus with donated food. Organizers hoped to reach their ambitious goal of $100,000 in cash contributions, in addition to raising enough non-perishable food items to comprise 300,000 meals. “Project Feed’s goals this year are lofty, but necessary,” said George Haynes, campaign co-founder. “The need is greater than ever and falling short of our goal is simply not an option. Too many of our friends and neighbors rely on the success of this campaign to sustain them with the most basic of human needs ... food. “When we started this campaign, now in its 28th year, we never imagined that the need would be so great,” said Haynes. “This year, Project Feed the Thousands is supporting nine area food shelves. COVID has impacted a great number of our friends and neighbors, and rising inflation is causing them additional distress. Many families in our local area simply don’t have the resources that they need to sustain themselves during these challenging times.” “Students play a huge role in our campaign, and we couldn’t do this without their support,” said Kelli Corbeil, campaign co-chair. “They have been holding food drives for the past several weeks, and the culmination of their efforts occurs when they bring everything they have collected to ‘fill the bus.’ These students are so incredibly impressive. Seeing their wholehearted enthusiasm and engagement tells me that we will achieve our goal.” Project Feed the Thousands runs through Dec. 31. Monetary, tax-deductible, contributions can be sent to Project Feed the Thousands, c/o 802 Credit Union, PO Box 8366, Brattleboro VT 05304 or donated online atprojectfeedthethousands.org
