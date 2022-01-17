BRATTLEBORO — A program started at the Community College of Vermont in 2016 to address work force shortages in health care welcomes its next group of students this month.
The College to Career Program pairs classroom learning at CCV-Brattleboro with clinical training at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. In one semester, students get the education and training they need to begin a career in health care.
"We were having major challenges recruiting for a significantly growing need for medical assistants as we grew our medical practices to serve Windham County," stated Steven Gordon, president and CEO of BMH, in a news release. "It was really getting very difficult to recruit MAs, and we had to have a better way to do it and really to help in growing the pipeline for new medical assistants."
Using CCV's existing medical assisting certificate to develop the accelerated apprenticeship program, BMH recruits a class of no more than 20 students, offering full scholarships to eight applicants, along with guaranteed employment at the hospital upon program completion.
The program is a unique solution to a shortage of qualified medical assistants in the Brattleboro area, which mirrors the statewide deficit of workers throughout the health care system.
"The most rewarding part of the program is learning," stated Sue Jones, who participated in the program in the fall of 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted her career as a teacher. "Knowing the information taught was all relevant to the job of being an MA made it all interesting."
Jones is now retired from teaching and is working as a medical assistant at a family practice.
Working with the hospital, CCV can tailor programs to meet the needs of BMH.
In 2018, CCV and BMH used the College to Career program to design a similar program to train workers for jobs in environmental services.
Gordon believes the medical assistant program can be a valuable blueprint as Vermont continues to face workforce shortages in health care.
"We’ve got to look at continuously doing something different," stated Gordon says, and innovative partnerships between higher education and health care just might be the answer.