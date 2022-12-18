BRATTLEBORO — As the Windham Southeast School District Board prepares to bring a budget to voters in March, students at the high school shared a few ideas that were met with a warm reception.
Kaiya Colby, a non-voting youth member of the School Board and senior at Brattleboro Union High School, said the Student Advisory Committee proposes a couple of classrooms allowing for more freedom of movement to accommodate different kinds of learners.
“I believe that the furniture that they’re talking about is not just for comfort,” board member Tim Maciel said at Tuesday’s meeting where the ideas were briefly discussed. “It lends itself to better pedagogy, where students can engage with each other. Traditional classrooms have rows or columns where everybody’s seats are facing the teacher at the head of the classroom.”
Ben Berg, non-voting youth member of the board and junior at BUHS, said the committee also wants money allocated for “some equity in our sporting teams especially when it comes to equipment, making sure everyone has the ability to access whatever sport they want to.” As an example, he cited a student who couldn’t afford items needed for Nordic skiing.
“We want to make sure that doesn’t hold anyone back,” he said.
Colby said the committee also wants funding to supplement materials to help prevent teachers having to pay for replacements out of their own pockets. An example she cited involved an art teacher who needs to buy paint when it runs out.
Committee member Habame Scholz-Karabakakis, senior at BUHS, said the group would like to see professional development related to the use of language and how it can affect students, especially “identity slurs.”
Berg said the committee suggests professional development occur in classrooms with students present to “further emphasize that collaborative aspect we’re looking for.”
The committee is working on a mission statement. Scholz-Karabakakis said a draft version says the group’s purpose is to advise and bridge the gap between students, staff, administration and the School Board, and committee members should be viewed as humans first and students second.
Superintendent Mark Speno called the proposals “terrific.”
“Thank you for your thoughtfulness with those,” he said. “And I believe we can accomplish all of those, absolutely, likely sooner than later.”
Board member Lana Dever asked the committee to email the proposals for the board to follow up later.