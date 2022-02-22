BELLOWS FALLS — Rockingham voters will decide at Town Meeting next week whether to contribute $75,000 to a plan to buy the Bellows Falls train station, with an eye toward a renovation that would expand its local role beyond an Amtrak station.
Matthew Giffin, an architectural designer with Banwell Architects of Lebanon, N.H., presented plans to the Rockingham Select Board last week that laid out one possibility — a brew pub, along with the Amtrak station.
Giffin said the train station, which is currently owned by Green Mountain Railroad, is actually in good structural shape with some relatively minor work needed to the brick work.
He said the interior of the building needs a complete overhaul and modernization if it is to be a commercial engine for the redevelopment of The Island, a section of downtown Bellows Falls.
Giffin said the Amtrak station would only need about 20 percent of the existing square footage of the station, leaving plenty of space for a business such as a brew pub.
But a brew pub could fit in the building, Giffin’s plans made clear.
Local artist and rail fan Charlie Hunter urged the Select Board — and fellow Rockingham townspeople — to approve the $75,000, saying the local contribution would be seed money to apply for federal funds available for rail projects.
Banwell was hired to do a feasibility study to see what — if anything — the 100-year-old station could be used for.
Giffin called the building “beautiful,” and said while there are aspects of the building that are deteriorating, there are many historic features, including a bank of clerestory windows (now boarded up) in the waiting room.
“There’s a lot of nice trim work,” Giffin said.
The current waiting room takes up too much space for its current level of use, and he said it could be reduced to accommodate 40 to 50 rail travelers during the peak holiday season.
The bathrooms, he said, are completely outdated and there are too many for its current level of use, saving more space. There is a large basement in the building as well.
He said one room of the station, on the northern end, was all boarded up after what appeared to be a fire, that could be converted to a cafe. He said he used the brew-pub as his main example because it’s a “trendy, fast-growing industry” in Vermont.
Rockingham Select Board member Rick Cowan said a lot of railroad memorabilia is included in the potential sale, and could be used for display purposes.
Peter Golec asked Giffin for “the magic number” it would take to convert the building to the brew-pub.
But Town Manager Scott Pickup said the brew pub is only “one of the options” for the building. “It’s a viable option,” he said, as the town evaluates the building’s “creative reuse.”
Hunter and others have supported the town’s purchase, saying the demolition of three historic buildings in Bellows Falls in recent years — the Robertson Paper Mill, the former YMCA building, and most recently the old Bellows Falls Garage — have made the point the town should act to save buildings before they deteriorate much further.
Hunter said talking about a brew-pub is “getting ahead of ourselves.”
He said a renovated train station could be a “welcoming gateway” to the Bellows Falls region, and he stressed that the future of rail traffic would be “dynamic.”
Resident Ellen Howard questioned whether enough research had been done, and whether there is enough parking available for any commercial reuse of the building. Exactly who owns the land under the station, she asked.
Pickup said the rail station project is part of a larger overall project to revitalize The Island.