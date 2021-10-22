BRATTLEBORO — Parcels of land are being split up for the West River Trail and a tiny home.
On Wednesday, the Development Review Board unanimously approved Jason P Doubleday’s request for a subdivision of a portion of property he owns off Rice Farm Road. Doubleday’s plan is to sell about 7.4 acres to the Friends of the West River Trail and about 9.7 acres to someone who wants to build a tiny house.
“The new trail parcel starts about 2.2 miles from the Marina (restaurant), very roughly,” Zoning Administrator Brian Bannon told the Reformer in response to a question about how far the property is from the trailhead for the West River Trail.
Lester Humphreys of the Friends of the West River Trail confirmed Thursday that the subdivision “has to do with our ongoing plans for the trail.”
Bannon said the house would need to be approved administratively in his office if it is on the proposed site.
During the meeting, the board raised concerns about subdividing the property with the potential that the home envisioned by the prospective buyer could not be built. Bannon said as long as the property is going to be developed in conformance to regulations, it can be subdivided, and any future development also would need to meet the regulations and get approval for whatever state wastewater permit is needed.
Doubleday said the prospective buyer is having a percolation test conducted to see if the site could host a septic system. Deeds usually contain language on how the property must meet certain criteria before money is exchanged, board member Michael Averill said.
As for the other parcel, board member Dan Handy told Doubleday he appreciated the effort to conserve land.
A hearing on a request for site plan approval to construct a brewery for Vermont Beer Makers at 239 Old Ferry Road was continued with no testimony taken at the request of the applicant Vermont Re Development LLC.