DUMMERSTON — Maintaining the argument that an environmental court judge does not have enough experience with noise pollution to make an appropriate decision, the remaining opponent to the reopening of Maple Valley Ski Area as a brewery and event venue claims the judge's decision "is a deep undermining of the citizens of Vermont desire to hold onto and protect the outstanding qualities, peace, natural beauty and valued nature of their state, which the very existence of Act 250 powerfully represents."
"I request that The Vermont Supreme Court overturn this merits decision of Judge [Thomas] Walsh and agree with the Act 250 Commission's ... land use permit amendment that did not allow outdoor amplified music at [Sugar Mountain Holdings] Maple Valley Ski property," wrote Paul Adkins, who lives about one mile south of the former ski area.
In November 2022, after 1,000 days of review, the local Act 250 Commission issued a permit allowing the renovation of the former base lodge into a brewery, distillery and event center. However, the Commission found it was "shocking, offensive and out of character" to allow outdoor amplified music behind the lodge during events such as weddings and reunions. The Act 250 Commission also denied, after receiving information from various Vermont environmental agencies and organizations, the use of an overflow parking lot along the West River.
However, after a four-day trial in Vermont Environmental Court in May, all parties except for Adkins agreed to a permit that allows Sugar Mountain Holdings to proceed with its plan.
In July, Walsh dismissed Adkins's remaining complaint about noise pollution, writing that the project "does not violate a clear, written community standard for noise" and "[is] not shocking to the average person."
Adkins appealed the decision to the Vermont Supreme Court, which has not yet scheduled a hearing on the matter.
"I have attempted to present that, from my unwanted but very extensive and thorough experience, there are major flaws in the [Sugar Mountain] 'Noise Assessment' that make it unreliable as evidence," wrote Adkins in his appeal, who also noted that although he is "a very educated, experienced person, I have found this appeal process very restricted and even truth and fact withholding."
He also took umbrage at Sugar Mountain's lawyer's comments about his qualifications to testify on noise pollution, characterizing them as "attempts to demean and disqualify myself and my experiences (and other trial members) quite without reason."
Adkins, who has lived in Dummerston with his wife for 17 years, wrote that his time as a nearby resident to a bar in Grafton, Illinois, "was a three-year horrible, life changing, experience" that qualifies him to testify in opposition to allowing outdoor amplified music at Maple Valley.
He wrote that the sound modeling presented to the Environmental Court was flawed and thereby insufficient for Walsh to make his decision.
In his response on behalf of Sugar Mountain, Chris Roy, of Downs Rachlin Martin, wrote that Adkins's credentials, that he is Fulbright Scholar and a professional musician, does not make him an expert in "the science of environmental acoustics."
"It is clear from Appellant's testimony and court submissions that he personally had an unpleasant experience along the Mississippi River in Illinois with respect to an outdoor venue that started hosting amplified music within hearing range of Appellant's residence," wrote Roy. "For obvious reasons, the West River in Dummerston is a manifestly different context than the Mississippi River in Illinois. While Appellant may have found his experience to be disagreeable given his personal preferences, that individual experience cannot be transplanted to Vermont and imposed as a mandate prohibiting any amplified music to be audible anywhere and anytime in rural Vermont simply because Appellant moved here, in part, to get away from the amplified music he had previously experienced in Illinois."
Roy wrote that the projected sound levels at the Adkins residence is 34 decibels, which is "below all evaluation criteria" listed in Act 250.
"Appellant offered only speculative testimony and no factual evidence of noise impacts affecting his own property that might exceed the scope of permissible noise levels under established Act 250 precedent," wrote Roy. "For [Adkins], the fact that he might be able to hear amplified music at any time at any volume in the distance was sufficiently objectionable."
Roy wrote that in the past, the Vermont Supreme Court has deferred to the Environmental Court and has been hesitant to overturn its decisions.
"Since the trial court did not abuse its discretion in reaching its conclusions below, and set forth specific findings of fact derived from the trial evidence, the Merits Decision and approval of SMH’s application should be affirmed," he wrote.
Roy also wrote that Walsh "took pains" to explain to Adkins that he could only speak for himself and not others who might be affected by the project.
Roy also noted the Dummerston Development Review Board approved the project in 2019.
"Nonetheless ... [Adkins] continues in his efforts to act as the unappointed spokesperson for third parties who chose not to participate in the trial ... (and who have not objected to the Project)," he wrote. "[T]his Court should disregard Appellant’s efforts to speak for others."