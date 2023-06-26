BURLINGTON — Sugar Mountain has reached an agreement with all parties except one regarding its development of a former ski area on Route 30 into a brewery, distillery and event center.
“I appreciate all the parties working together,” said Vermont Environmental Court Judge Thomas Walsh. “It’s not easy to compromise some of your interests and I know for a settlement that compromise has to happen.”
Walsh held four days of hearings mid-May, during which he took testimony on Sugar Mountain’s plan to develop the defunct ski area. Walsh also heard testimony from representatives from the state and organizations concerned with Sugar Mountain’s plan to utilize a parking lot along the West River for overflow parking of up to 144 vehicles.
At the end of the last day of the hearings, Walsh urged all the parties to come together and work out a resolution, rather than relying on him to make a final decision.
All parties signed on to a suggested order allowing Sugar Mountain to go ahead with its plans to renovate the former ski lodge and use the parking lot on the east side of Route 30 for 24 events a year.
The only party to not sign on to the agreement was Paul Adkins, who lives across the West River in Dummerston and opposes the applicant’s request to have outdoor music at the venue.
“When you put yourself in this position, you do understand there’s a level of risk because my decision might be less protective than what you could have had in your negotiations?” asked Walsh. “You do understand that, correct?”
“I do understand that,” responded Adkins during the Monday morning hearing, which was held online.
“I’ll be taking the matter under advisement,” said Walsh. “I expect that is going to take me a couple of weeks ...”
The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, Trout Unlimited and the Connecticut River Conservancy all signed off on Sugar Mountain’s proposal to establish a 50-foot riparian buffer between any parking in the lot and the river itself.
The state and the organizations had expressed during the hearings their opposition to the use of the parking lot without a 100-foot buffer. That buffer, insisted representatives from Sugar Mountain, would have meant no overflow parking and without 24 events a year, the project would not have been financially viable.
While the judge appeared willing to accept the suggested order, he said because Adkins did not sign off on it due to his concerns over noise, he will need to issue an opinion.
Sugar Mountain Holdings purchased the 370-acre Maple Valley Ski Area in 2018 and submitted an Act 250 application to the state in February 2020, outlining a plan to renovate the old ski lodge into a brewery and distillery with a tasting room. The plan also called for up to 24 events a year that would require parking for up to 144 cars in a five-acre parking lot on the east side of Route 30 and along the West River.
The three-member District 2 Commission, which reviewed Sugar Mountain’s Act 250 application, denied the applicant’s request to host live music at the lodge, stating that the plan for outdoor music “offends the sensibilities of the average person, or is offensive or shocking because it is out of character with its surroundings ...”
The Commission stated that because outdoor music was not appropriate for the location, parking in a five-acre overflow lot along the West River wouldn’t be needed and it need not look at a river buffer management plan submitted by Sugar Mountain.
In a filing submitted last week, Christopher Roy, attorney for Sugar Mountain, outlined how venue plans to mitigate the sound of music during its operations, including limiting outdoor amplified music to the northern end of patio while orienting speakers towards the south. Music will end no later than 10 p.m. on weeknights and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and will not exceed 83 decibels.
Sugar Mountain has also agreed to move a whiskey barrel, measuring 24 feet wide by 42 feet long, to help mitigate the sound of music and to construct a temporary barrier or band shell behind the band or add temporary side panels to absorb sound.
“Mr. Adkins offered no concrete evidence of noise impacts affecting his own property that might exceed the scope of permissible noise levels under established Act 250 precedent,” wrote Roy in his filing. “For Mr. Adkins, the fact that he might be able to hear amplified music at all in the distance was sufficiently objectionable. ... [E]ven if Mr. Adkins might personally be offended by the music due to his unique personal experiences and proclivities, the Court cannot conclude the sensibilities of an ‘average person’ would be offended.”
In his filing, Adkins, a musician, warned the court of “the dangers of hearing loss to an inexperienced audience (which in this instance could include children) ... and the danger to the employees.”
“Dummerston is quiet, peaceful, beautiful, private and even remote,” he wrote. “The massive negative aesthetic change that will occur in the huge residential area of Dummerston surrounding the Maple Valley Ski property ... from possible weekly performances of amplified bands is hard to imagine.”
Adkins also contended that Sugar Mountain’s sound study resulted in modeled numbers “not based in reality.”
“[N]o one really knows what the decibel level at worse case scenario will be,” he wrote.
Adkins also contends “This outdoor amplified music is not compatible with the Town of Dummerston’s noise regulations,” even though Sugar Mountain received approval from the Dummerston Development Review Board in late 2019.
“I have not had to be around [Sugar Mountain Holdings] type of self-serving, get our way no matter what, greedy thinking since I moved to Vermont,” wrote Adkins. “If for some unfathomable reason this final permit of the Act 250 Commission for the SMH project is overturned, it will be a deep undermining of the citizens of Vermont desire to hold on to and protect the outstanding qualities, peace, natural beauty and valued nature of their state ...”
After the District 2 Act 250 Commission released its decision in November 2022 prohibiting outdoor music and the use of the parking lot on the West River, the Reformer spoke to a number of neighbors of the proposed project, none of whom opposed Sugar Mountain’s plans. The Reformer did not speak with Adkins, as he has presented his argument during the hearings and in filings to the Environmental Court.
During the hearings in May, Brian Tyler, who is the closest neighbor to the former ski area, said his family would not be bothered by music at the venue.
Left unaddressed during Monday’s hearing was the question of whether the process Sugar Mountain was subjected to “constitute[s] systemic or structural error undermining public confidence in the Act 250 procedural framework as a whole.”
“This arbitrary and capricious designation of where vested rights in a prior Act 250 permit remained in effect ... and where those vested rights were abandoned ... is without legal support,” wrote Christopher Roy, of Downs Rachlin Martin, Sugar Mountain’s attorney.
“If the settlement is accepted by the court, that issue will not be litigated,” Roy told the Reformer Monday morning.