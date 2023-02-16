HINSDALE, N.H. — Lou Plante and his brother saw steam for the first time this year on Jan. 20.
And that wasn’t even the earliest the sugar makers at Bear Mountain Maple in Hinsdale have boiled sap in their 30-plus years of making maple syrup. But it was tied for earliest.
“It’s pretty early for us,” he said of the January start and the abnormally mild weather this week in February, which saw sugar houses in the Vermont-New Hampshire area pushing steam.
Temperatures on Thursday were in the high 50s, but were expected to plummet on Friday down to the low teens.
Plante said this week that the early season is just a reality for sugar makers, and if sugar makers are tapped and ready for early runs, they have to take advantage of it. He said he and his brother could have started boiling two weeks before that, but held off.
Plante said that some sugar makers were boiling sap to make syrup back in December, but that he and his brother held off for more cold weather. As a result, he said, the sugar content of their sap improved and the flavor of the syrup improved as well.
He said the really hard cold spell two weeks ago definitely affected the sugar content of the sap for the better.
Joel Thurber at Vermont Maple Syrup in Guilford calls the early start “the bonus season.” So far he’s made close to a quarter of his regular crop of 8,000 gallons, and most of that is “Fancy,” the traditional name for the lightest colored syrup of the season. (Vermont Maple Syrup is owned by Paul Belogour, who also owns Vermont News and Media, the owner of the Reformer).
Thurber said they first boiled on Jan. 23, and were not completely tapped for the season. But when the cold snap hit in early February, he said they were able to take a break from boiling and complete tapping and checking their equipment’s vacuum system.
“The trees don’t know what the calendar date is, they just know the weather,” he said.
Thurber said the sugar content of the sap has been exceptional — 2.1 percent or or 2.2 percent, which he said is very good on a long vacuum system. “It’s the best I’ve seen,” he said.
In Vermont, some sugar makers have been boiling for several weeks, if they are ready, according to Alison Hope, executive director of the Vermont Sugar Makers Association. For the sap to run, it needs freezing nights and temperatures above freezing during the day. Making maple syrup is a big-time growth industry, she said, as production in Vermont has gone up 500 percent in the past 20 years.
“We had an early start,” she said, with some people starting to boil in January. Then they hit the hard freeze-up the first weekend in February.
Hope said she knew of some sugar makers that were waiting, holding off through this warm spell, for a more traditional start to the season. She said it didn’t seem to matter whether it was someone with 100,000 taps or 10 taps.
“They’re out there checking their tubing, and pulling in sap,” she said.
Hope said that Vermont, as a state, has many different micro-climates, and sap runs differently in those small areas.
The season is shifting a little bit earlier, she said, noting that U.S. Department of Agriculture statistics show the season is longer.
Hope said 2012 was a warm and early season too, and production was “not a great year. It just got too warm.”
In 2021, it was a warm and early season, and the sugar content of the sap was on the low side.
But she said that sugar makers are an inventive breed. “Sugar makers have to adapt,” she said. Keeping the sap cold, after it’s been in the tubes and in tanks, is also key to maintaining its quality and the syrup’s ultimate flavor.
She said that early sap tends to contain less sugar, requiring sugar makers to need more sap to make syrup.
An early start doesn’t damage the trees, she said. The most important thing maple farmers can do for the health of their trees is to reduce “back flow,” where the sap is sucked back into the tree and fosters the growth of bacteria.
Plante said his family — his brother and his father — have been making syrup from their 150 acres off Plain Road for at least 30 years. But logistics are a complication for the two brothers now: Lou Plante lives in Nashua, N.H., and his brother lives in Connecticut, and getting back to Hinsdale to boil requires time, planning and coordination.
All their sap comes from about 2,500 taps on their land, with 1,800 of the taps on pipeline, but 400 taps on aluminum buckets, another old-fashioned touch. They usually finish their season on March 20, he said, although they have gone into April a handful of times.
Plante, whose background is marketing, said the family sells its syrup through its website or farmers markets.
Since 2018, Bear Mountain Maple has been making infused syrups — with natural flavorings such as cinnamon, coffee bean, bourbon barrel-aged or even chili. They are very popular, he said.
The cinnamon infused syrup, Lou Plante said, “is like French toast in a bottle.”
At Vermont Maple Syrup in Guilford, its 2023 innovation is a new steam pan, which captures the waste steam and pre-heats and boils the sap, significantly reducing the amount of oil needed to fire the evaporator, Thurber said.
He hopes it will pay for itself in about two years, he said, with the savings of not having to buy oil.