BRATTLEBORO — All former employees of Koffee Kup Bakery and its two sister companies -- Vermont Bread in Brattleboro and Superior Bakery in Connecticut -- have received their salaries and paid time off, according to Linda Joy Sullivan, the Dorset accountant appointed as dissolution receiver.
On Monday, attorneys for Sullivan filed in federal court, asking for dismissal of a civil suit brought by former employees who claim the closure of the three bakeries violated federal law.
A little more than a year ago, on April 1, 2021, G2 Capital Advisors announced Koffee Kup Bakery "successfully completed a transaction with American Industrial Acquisition Corporation," which had committed to providing "immediate capital infusions" and "enriched credit facilities" to "uncover substantial operational improvements and ultimately maximize the growth potential of the company."
However, 25 days later, employees at the three bakeries arrived to find the doors locked and their jobs gone.
According to a news release two days later from Dorset Partners, which specializes in "turnaround management and acquisitions," Koffee Kup had been struggling to make ends meet for the past four years.
"For each of the last four years Koffee Kup has suffered substantial financial losses and was unable to find a way out of their troubles," stated the news release, which came from Jeff Sands, a "turnaround" specialist at Dorset Partners and the senior advisor in North America for American Industrial Acquisition Corporation.
Three days after the bakeries were closed, a suit was filed by three employees, contending AIAC had violated the federal WARN Act (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) by not giving them a 60-day notice of termination.
Flowers Foods, based in Georgia, eventually purchased the assets of the three bakeries for $7.6 million and Sullivan was appointed dissolution receiver to disburse the money to creditors and former employees.
Flowers Foods, which purchased Country Kitchen in Brattleboro in 2012 and shut it down seven years later, said it has no plans to reopen Koffee Kup, Superior Bakery and Vermont Bread.
The lawsuit filed by the former employees names as defendants the Koffee Kup entities, as the three companies are known in court documents, Koffee Kup Distribution, KK Bakery Investment Company, KK Bakery Holding Acquistion Company, AIAC, and Sullivan, as dissolution receiver.
"I intervened [in the lawsuit] as Dissolution Receiver to protect the estates," Sullivan told the Reformer.
"[T]he Dissolution Receiver denies the Koffee Kup Entities violated the WARN Act and further denies any and all allegations and inferences of wrongdoing ..." stated the document filed by Sullivan's attorneys. "Any violation of the WARN Act, which the Dissolution Receiver denies having occurred, was caused by other individuals or entities, and for which the Koffee Kup entities are not liable."
Exactly who is liable is not quite clear at this time.
In May, U.S. District Court Judge William K. Sessions III denied a motion to dismiss the case.
Attorneys for the defendants asked Sessions to dismiss the lawsuit, contending American Industrial Acquisitions and KK Bakery Holding Acquisition Co. do not own interests in any Vermont companies, and do not and have never owned any shares in the holding company that purchased Koffee Kup Bakery and its two sister companies.
In his order, Sessions wrote the lawsuit should continue while discovery is conducted to determine exactly who was involved in the transaction and who owned the three bakeries as a result.
Discovery might also include who was involved in "post-transaction business decisions," specifically related to the decision to close the bakeries and fire all 400 or so employees.
Once discovery is complete, wrote the judge, the defendants can file another motion to dismiss, and he will take it under advisement.
Though AIAC claims it "does not maintain, own or operate any business facilities in Vermont," its website lists a pair of facilities in Vermont -- Champlain Cable in Colchester and Vermont Aerospace in Lyndonville.
AIAC was founded by Leonard Levie in 1996. Creditors who filed a petition for involuntary bankruptcy, which was eventually dismissed by the court, alleged Levie was attempting to secure a $4 million payout from the transfer of Koffee Kup's assets "even though he made little or no investment in Koffee Kup and paid at most nominal consideration for the claim."
Levie stated in an affidavit filed with the court in support of a motion to dismiss the civil suit that AIAC "did not acquire any shares of the holding company that purchased plaintiff’s employers."
But Sessions noted the plaintiffs have alleged that American Industrial Acquisitions played a significant role in the purchase, and that it was involved in post-purchase business decisions.
Its "precise role in the purchase of stock, and in the decision to lay off workers, is less clear," noted Sessions. The holding company "also appears to have been an integral player in the purchase of the acquired entities, even if its existence as an entity was short-lived."
In Sullivan's Monday filing, her attorneys wrote that the Koffee Kup Entities "have at all times acted in good faith and have had reasonable grounds for believing that any alleged acts and omissions were not violations of the WARN Act ..."
The claims should be barred, stated the document, because the former employees have already been paid and/or received all monies due to them under federal law and because "they have sustained no damages."
The filing also stated the three bakeries are not liable for violations of the WARN Act because they qualify as a "Faltering Company" and they qualify for "Unforeseeable Business Circumstances" exceptions under federal law.
Sullivan said it is conceivable that the Koffee Kup Entities could be dismissed from the suit.
"My understanding is that the action can be pursued against the other defendants if the estates were excused from the suit," she said.