Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

PHOTOS: Summer fun at Spofford

1 of 12

CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — Campers at the Wares Grove Camp, at Spofford Lake, have fun in the water on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Cyanobacteria found at Spofford Lake is not in the vicinity of swimming areas. Swimming is still safe at the town beaches, according to the Chesterfield Recreation and Parks Department.

Bob Audette can be contacted at raudette@reformer.com.