20210723-BLUEBERRIES-RADDER-13.JPG

People flock to Boyd Family Farm, in Wilmington, Vt., to pick fresh blueberries during the Deerfield Valley Blueberry Festival.

 Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
DOVER — Several events were held on Saturday during the 13th annual week-long Deerfield Valley Blueberry Festival, which continues through Aug. 7. A street fair kicked off the fest, followed by blueberry themed events and picking all week at Boyd Family Farm in Wilmington. The full schedule is available at vermontblueberryfestival.com.

