BRATTLEBORO — Windham Southeast Supervisory Union will wait until the next board is seated to take up hiring its top official.
"The Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board did not reach a consensus in its superintendent search," states an announcement made by the board Friday. "As our time as a duly constituted board is running short, it will fall to the next board to deliberate and consider what steps to take going forward. It is expected a new board will be seated as of March 16."
Feb. 17 meeting minutes show the board made a motion after coming out of executive session "to accept the recommendation of the search committee and move the candidate forward to the full WSESU board for a final interview." Board Chairwoman Kerry Amidon said because personnel and contract matters fall under executive session, she couldn't get into specifics related to the number of candidates considered nor their identities.
Since the fall, the board has been working on hiring a superintendent. Former superintendent Andy Skarzynski stepped down from the position at the end of June to be with his family in Connecticut after one year on the job, and Mark Speno, principal of Green Street School in Brattleboro, was named interim superintendent in July.
Amidon said the board hired a consultant for the search, extended a deadline to reach a broader segment of candidates and formed a committee of stakeholders to assist with the process.
"Then it comes down to the board," she said Sunday. "That's where on Tuesday, the last day, we were trying to get done what we could get done but we did not reach consensus. So at this point, it does go over to the next board."
The Windham Southeast School District Board is reorganizing this week and will be choosing its delegates for the supervisory union board from Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford and Putney. Next week, the Vernon School Board will reorganize and select its delegate.
Amidon anticipates the supervisory union board will meet March 16 with its new makeup.
"That's when I believe things will pick up again," she said.
She declined to speculate on whether the board would totally reset the process or work from where the current board left off.
"I come from the point of view," she said, "when the Vernon board reorganizes, it's a clean slate."
Amidon said she hopes that however the board reorganizes and chooses to move forward, board members "have kids at the center of any decision that they make. That's always been the way that I've tried to make my votes, you know, what is in the best interest of our kids."