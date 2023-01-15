BRATTLEBORO — Mark Speno is set to be superintendent for the next two school years.
After exiting executive session at a meeting Wednesday, the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board unanimously approved a motion to authorize Board Chairwoman Kerry Amidon to negotiate and sign a two-year contract for the superintendent.
"Congratulations," Amidon said to applause from meeting attendees.
"Thank you," Speno said.
Speno told the Reformer he anticipates "a couple little things" will need to be ironed out in negotiations "but it's very much a pretty standard contract." He described being honored to serve the community, excited to move forward and appreciative of the people he gets to work with each day.
"I think we're lucky," he said. "I think we have a strong school system with super dedicated people."
Speno had signed a contract for the 2022-2023 school year after serving as the interim superintendent for the previous year. Amidon voted against the move then because she wanted a longer contract. At the time, she said she believed the needs of the two districts — Windham Southeast School District and Vernon Town School District — “are better served when our superintendent has the tenure to enact long range plans.” Windham Southeast School District spans public schools in Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford and Putney.
On Thursday, Amidon told the Reformer she's "pleased to see a unanimous vote to back the contract."
"The board will continue to focus on student outcomes as we work to build increased trust with each other, the WSESU staff and our community," she said.
Board member Michelle Luetjen Green said it's been "heartening" to watch Speno's growth in his role as superintendent.
"He's embraced every support and learning opportunity and been responsive on developing and implementing important procedures that allow us to work more cohesively together," Green said. "We've endured several challenging and transitional years, but I do believe we are building a strong foundation for continued growth and improvement and that Mark is committed to just that."
Speno said the contract extension comes with "a great sense of appreciation."
"I just feel grateful and I feel appreciate, and I thank the board for extending that," he said.
Recognized in 2020 as a National Distinguished Principal by the National Association of Elementary School Principals, Speno spent eight years at Green Street School in Brattleboro. He started his career at the school as a teacher from 1999 through 2008, and also served as principal of Vernon Elementary School for five years and a school administrator in the Chesterfield, N.H., Elementary School.
The superintendent job opened up when Andy Skarzynski stepped down from the position to be with his family in Connecticut after one year on the job, then Speno, principal of Green Street School at the time, was named interim superintendent in July 2021. In an announcement made in March, the board said it “did not reach a consensus in its superintendent search.”
At one point, a petition in support of Speno created by three Brattleboro Union High School students garnered more than 860 signatures. At a meeting in March, standing ovations and thunderous applause came after a long line of speakers — including many school administrators — urged the supervisory union board to give Speno the permanent job of superintendent. Principals from every school in the supervisory union signed a statement in support of him.
In an interview Thursday, Speno highlighted the numerous projects and goals in the supervisory union. Multilayered support systems for students was "a huge focus last year" and continues to be this year, he said.
Education support teams were created last year. The goal this year is to implement them and increase work in the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Office.
Opportunities also are being explored for peer observation for teachers to increase collaboration for them.
"Being an educator is really hard," Speno said. "It's important to make connections with colleagues and create a sense that we're all in this together, with our students at the absolute forefront of everything that we do and continue to do. "
Speno called leadership "important."
"We have a great administrative leadership team that I'm excited to work with and grateful for the three school boards I work for," he said. "I think if we just continue to keep students at the forefront of every decision we make, we're going to make good decisions."