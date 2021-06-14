BRATTLEBORO — Windham Southeast Superintendent Andy Skarzynski announced he will be stepping down at the end of the month to be with his family in Connecticut.
When Skarzynski first started in the position in July 2020, his wife was going to move locally to be with him.
“Those plans have changed and I think COVID really reinforced the need to be close to family,” said Skarzynski, whose children are currently in college.
Skarzynski said he has taken a job at a large educational service center working directly with schools.
In an email sent to families on Thursday, Skarzynski called the decision difficult for him. He said he was “looking forward tremendously to the coming years of exiting the pandemic and leveraging the innovative practices that have been developed over the past 15 months. However, I have frequently used the phrase ‘family first’ and, in this decision, I must heed my own advice and a full time return to Connecticut is best at this time.”
With the time remaining at the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union, he expects to largely focus on the recovery planning underway.
“We’d like to see that propelled forward,” he said.
Finding his successor will be the responsibility of the supervisory union board. Skarzynski anticipates an interim appointment to be made while the hiring process takes place.
“When we began the search process in early 2020, none of us could have predicted the challenging year that lay ahead,” said Kerry Amidon, chairwoman of the supervisory union board. “As superintendent, Andy has led an exceptional team of staff and administrators, always keeping the focus on our students while deftly navigating our schools through a difficult time. It was a pleasure serving on the board with Andy as superintendent and he will be missed.”
Amidon said the board will be working on short- and long-term plans. She expects to advertise the position over the summer and begin the search process in the fall.
Skarzynski touted the leadership and staff at each school in the supervisory union, which spans Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford, Putney and Vernon.
“We have a wonderful team of administrators, teachers and school staff who are highly knowledgeable,” he said. “I leave confident knowing we have a talented group of individuals in place who will help continue to lift the district up.”
Skarzynski said he enjoyed his time in Brattleboro, the supervisory union and the region.
“I really feel like the schools have done an incredible number of innovative things in the best interest of students,” he said. “I think the amount of new learning that has taken place, not just for students but staff as well, has been phenomenal this year.”
Some of the innovative practices developed during the pandemic will likely stick around for the foreseeable future, Skarzynski said. This year has been one of the most challenging, if not the most, of his career.
“They don’t really discuss how to navigate a worldwide pandemic [in graduate school],” he said. “I think the pandemic made us rely on each other and be resilient.”
Early on, one of his mentors told him that optimism is the number one rule of leadership. Skarzynski said he used that line of thinking throughout the year and he believes school leadership teams have as well.
“I’m really sad he’s leaving,” said Shaun Murphy, a member of the Windham Southeast School District Board, which governs all the schools in the supervisory union except Vernon. “He’s been so sensitive to all the needs of everyone involved during the whole year that he’s been here, during the COVID crisis ... He’s worked so hard to make it as successful as possible for everybody.”
Skarzynski will be “very difficult to replace,” Murphy said, calling him “very articulate, well spoken” and a “clear thinker.”