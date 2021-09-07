BRATTLEBORO — The state is waiting on equipment needed to get pedestrian push buttons and lights at the crosswalk between Hannaford and True Value on Putney Road up and running.
Vermont Agency of Transportation Resident Engineer Renee Layton said the control cabinets for the crosswalk “walk/don’t walk” signal have been received at a facility in Maryland that does testing to ensure they are working properly before the agency installs them.
“The delay was due to a common pandemic-related supply issue: The manufacturer had a delay on their end, and so we’ve been in a holding pattern,” Lawton said.
The VTrans project included two new crosswalks on Putney Road and a new green bike lane. Lawton said the crosswalk at Town Crier Drive and the new green bike lane were completed in April.