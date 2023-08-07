PUTNEY — The Vermont Supreme Court has rejected a request from Putney resident Laura Campbell that the full, five-member court hear her appeal of a zoning permit granted to the Windham Windsor Housing Trust for its $11.7 million Alice Holway Drive project.
Campbell's bid to turn over the Environmental Court's decision upholding the zoning permit was rejected by a three-member panel of the Vermont Supreme Court last month. The housing trust wants to build 25 units of mixed income apartments on land adjacent to the Putney community gardens.
After Campbell lost her appeal before the state's highest court, she then asked for a full, five-member hearing and decision, but was turned down.
Campbell couldn't be reached for comment in the past couple of days. Campbell, a neighbor of the proposed site, maintained that the housing trust's plan of including land on the other side of Alice Holway Drive to go toward the project's land requirements did not follow local zoning requirements. The Environmental Court and the Supreme Court disagreed.
Marion Major, a spokeswoman for the Windham Windsor Housing Trust, confirmed that the state's high court had rejected Campbell's latest appeal.
"Laura’s request to restate the arguments to the 5 judge panel (as opposed to the 3 judge panel that made the ruling) was dismissed last week. We continue with detailed planning and moving forward," Major said Monday.