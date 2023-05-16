CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Supreme Court affirmed a lower court decision that a homeowner on Spofford Lake installed pavers without the necessary permit.
"The plaintiff contends that the [Chesterfield] zoning ordinance mandates that [the Shoreland Protection Act] controls wherever the statute and ordinance conflict," states the decision issued on May 2. "[H]owever, nothing in the language of [the Chesterfield zoning ordinance] supports this position. Furthermore, the Shoreland Protection Act itself expressly allows the municipality to more stringently regulate land use ... and expressly states that whenever there is conflict between the statute and the local authority 'the more stringent standard shall control ...'"
In April of 2019, Rob Sugarman, at 217 Route 9A, obtained a New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services permit to add 504 square feet of pavers to his property. Sugarman actually added more pavers, increasing the total square footage of pavers on the property to 3,769.
According to the Chesterfield zoning ordinance, a Spofford Lake property can’t have more than 20 percent of its surface covered by a manmade structure that prevents rain and storm water from infiltrating into the soil. Sugarman has argued by installing a permeable paver system he has not actually increased the impermeable coverage on his property. The town argued the installation of the pavers increased the impervious coverage on his property to 32 percent.
While the DES eventually approved the additional coverage, Sugarman never applied to the town for a permit to install any pavers on his property.
Sugarman's attorney, Michael Bentley, had argued that due to a conflict between how the state and the town define impervious surfaces, the state's regulations should take precedence, thus allowing Sugarman's pavers.
But Cheshire County Superior Court Judge David Ruoff wrote in a decision issued in 2021, that the pavers were "clearly impermeable" under town regulations and thus exceeded the total allowable impermeable coverage.
In a filing to the Supreme Court, Bentley wrote Sugarman installed the pavers "to protect the lake ... yet the Town of Chesterfield ignores the benefit to the shoreland which the state recognizes. The town, relying on its antiquated zoning ordinance, and ignoring a clear conflict between the ordinance and [the Shoreland Protection Act], seeks to increase the potential harm to the shoreland of Spofford Lake by causing the removal of the very system that effectively absorbs or infiltrates water that protects that shoreland."
In hearings before the Chesterfield Zoning Board of Adjustment, noted the five Supreme Court justices in their unanimous decision, there was no dispute that under the town's zoning ordinance the pavers are considered impermeable coverage and that the construction brought the total impermeable coverage over the 20 percent of the total area of the lot.
At another hearing, noted the justices, the Zoning Board discussed whether the Shoreland Protection Act or the town's zoning ordinance controlled development around the lake.
"[Sugarman] relies on the language in [the town's zoning ordinance] 'all uses shall first be regulated by the Shoreland Protection Act' — to support its assertion that the Town has created an ordinance that allows the statute to preempt its own regulation," wrote the justices. "The plaintiff interprets this language to mean that wherever the language of the municipal regulation is in conflict with the standards contained in [the Shoreland Protection Act], the standard contained in the statute preempts the municipal ordinance. We disagree."
The Shoreland Protection Act specifically allows municipalities to establish more stringent zoning requirements, the justices wrote. The act also states whenever there is a conflict between it and local zoning, the more stringent regulation shall control the situation.
"This express grant of authority resolves any express or implied conflict between the statute and the ordinance," wrote the justices.
The decision also notes that no argument has been raised characterizing the zoning ordinance’s definition of impermeable coverage as arbitrary or unreasonable.
"Nor is there any dispute that, under the [zoning ordinance], the pavers are considered 'impermeable coverage' and that the installation of the pavers brought the total impermeable coverage over the 2'0 percent of the area of the lot' allowed by the [zoning ordinance]. As a result, we conclude that the additional pavers installed were not permitted. For this reason, we conclude that the trial court did not err in affirming the ZBA decision."
Both Sugarman and Matt Beauregard, Chesterfield's code enforcement officer, said they are meeting this week to discuss what's next.
"I’m confident that Matt and Rob can work together to bring this situation to a successful conclusion," said Fran Shippee, chairwoman of the Chesterfield Board of Selectmen.
Sugarman told the Reformer he hopes recommendations coming out of the Chesterfield Watershed Committee will allow him to keep the permeable paver system.
Brad Roscoe, chairman of the committee, said at their May 18 meeting, the members of the committee will hopefully approve the final wording of the recommendations to forward to the Board of Selectmen.
According to meeting minutes, the members of the board have been discussing if changes will be made to the impermeable coverage definition to exclude gardens and other landscaping work; if low-impact development techniques should be included in the definition; if the ground coverage cap, currently at 20 percent, would be affected by low-impact techniques; and how can professionally engineered designs be included in the approval process.