MONTPELIER — Affirming a civil court decision, the Vermont Supreme Court said plaintiffs in a case against the state failed to show inequities in the education funding and property taxation system were caused by existing laws.
Plaintiffs included Sadie Boyd, who graduated Twin Valley Middle High School in Whitingham last year; Madeleine Klein, a resident and property owner in Whitingham; and the town of Whitingham. In 2017, they filed a complaint against the state in Windham Superior Court Civil Division, arguing Vermont’s education funding and property taxation system is unfair and unconstitutional.
“They claimed that the system was unconstitutional because it deprived plaintiff Boyd of an equal educational opportunity, required plaintiff Klein to contribute disproportionately to education funding, and compelled the Town to collect an unconstitutional tax,” states the Supreme Court’s decision issued Friday.
The plaintiffs argued that the state shouldn’t have been granted summary judgement because there’s a dispute about whether Whitingham students are truly deprived of equitable educational opportunities. They said they provided enough evidence to show the state’s property tax system requires Klein to contribute disproportionately to funding education because she pays more than similarly situated taxpayers in other communities and the town is harmed by the system, as Twin Valley has been penalized financially for exceeding a spending threshold based on the statewide average.
The Supreme Court agreed with the lower court in saying the plaintiffs failed to present enough evidence for a jury to find the statewide system deprived Boyd of “a substantially equal educational opportunity” and to demonstrate the system “arbitrarily discriminates” against Klein.
“Because plaintiffs have not met their burden of proving that the current education taxation scheme is unconstitutional, the Town’s claims that it is being compelled to collect an unconstitutional tax and is deprived of revenue by that tax necessarily fail as well,” states the Supreme Court decision.
Lawyers for the state argued that the plaintiffs framed the case as a challenge to the education funding system but are really just upset about the property taxation system, according to the decision. The Supreme Court said it does not need to resolve the issue because the plaintiffs failed to provide enough evidence to show “the existing statewide education funding and taxation scheme is to blame for the number of courses and sports offered at Twin Valley or its students’ relatively poor performance in testing and attendance.”
“Statutes are presumed to be constitutional and reasonable,” the Supreme Court decision states. “Viewed in the light most favorable to plaintiffs, the limited evidence they presented showed that between 2016 to 2019, Twin Valley offered approximately half as many in-person courses as the largest high school in the state. Its students had access to many other in-person and online courses at nearby institutions. Its students performed somewhat worse than the statewide average in testing and attendance. At least one student, plaintiff Boyd, would have preferred to have more in-person course options and more extracurricular sports.”
The Supreme Court said the plaintiffs provided “very little evidence” to support the claim that Klein was being unfairly taxed due to the current systems.
“They relied primarily on data showing that Whitingham had one of the highest education property tax rates in the State in 2018 because of its high per-pupil spending,” the decision states. “However, the fact that a town has a high tax rate does not necessarily mean that a particular resident pays more taxes, in dollar terms, than similarly situated residents in other towns. The amount of education tax paid depends on the value of the property, the income level of the owner, the local per-pupil spending amount, and other factors.”
The Supreme Court said it’s left to speculate about Klein’s tax burden compared to others without an analysis of property tax rates, education spending, property values and income levels in other towns.
“And given the complexity of the education property taxation scheme,” the court’s decision states, “we conclude that it would not be reasonable for a jury to simply infer from this evidence that plaintiff Klein is treated differently than others like her.”
On the town’s claims, the Supreme Court said the plaintiffs argued the taxation system hurt Whitingham by depriving it of revenue and forcing it to collect an “illegal tax” from its residents. The Supreme Court agreed with the lower court in saying that the plaintiffs failed to show the property tax laws were unconstitutional and did not have the right to bring the matter to court because they lacked sufficient evidence.
Attorney James Valente of Costello, Valente & Gentry in Brattleboro, said his clients and team were disappointed by the Supreme Court decision.
“The current disparity in per pupil spending between the richest and poorest schools is proportionately as bad now as it was before Act 60,” Valente told the Reformer, referring to the 1997 Vermont law aimed at achieving more equity in the education funding system. “The only thing that’s changed is the identity of the rich and the poor towns. We hope the Legislature considers the issues we raised and addresses them through policy changes designed to solve that more fundamental problem.”
Asked about next steps, Valente said, “That’s yet to be determined. We will meet with the Select Board soon.”