BRATTLEBORO — “Survivor” contestant and Paralympian Noelle Lambert addressed a crowd of high-achieving women in the Brattleboro community.
Standing in the ballroom of the Vermont Innovation Box, she shared her whole story, from losing a leg above the knee in a moped crash to telling her “haters” who doubted her ability to swim to “hold my leg” — a variation on the popular quip, “hold my beer.” She competed in a “Survivor” swimming challenge without her prosthetic after determining that in the water, it would be extra weight.
“I love trying new things. And I love to show myself and prove to myself that I can,” Lambert told the crowd.
Lambert was among kindred spirits that evening as keynote speaker at the 2022 Remarkable Women event, hosted by the Brattleboro Reformer. The awards recognize local leaders in nonprofit, business and entrepreneurial categories. With over 30 nominations, the community submitted over 2,000 votes for three finalists in each category, and these nine names went to a panel of judges, who picked three winners, announced after Lambert’s speech.
Tara Cheney, of Vermont Roadworks and among last year’s winners, announced this year’s winners. In the nonprofit leader category, the winner was Samantha Prince, executive director of Windham County Safe Place. In her remarks, Prince told the crowd that she is using the opportunity to raise awareness of what her organization does in providing resources to victims of physical and sexual violence, including allowing people the space to share their experiences in their own words.
“We’re working really hard to try to make a difference for people who have been through some of the worst trauma in their lives,” Prince said.
Next, Cheney announced the winner in the entrepreneurial leader category: Linda Alvarez, business and entrepreneurship teacher at Windham Regional Career Center. Winners were each met with hearty applause and a bouquet of flowers from Reformer advertising representative Richard “Bud” Lolatte.
“I’m really surprised about this,” Alvarez said. “The kids at school are going to be really excited, because I have to email them.” She invited businesses and other organizations in the community to reach out to her if they would like help from young people looking to gain real-world experience.
The winner in the business leader category was Samantha Kane Eagle, founder and medical director of Biologic Healthcare, who was unable to attend the event, but still received a hearty applause in her honor. Reached via text on Friday, she said the Remarkable Women awards reflect the care and dedication of the community.
“It has been an honor to serve our region as people look to create healthier lifestyles. To be acknowledged in this way is both humbling and inspirational,” Eagle wrote.
The other finalists in each category were, in nonprofit leadership: Kelly Dias, principal of Academy School, and Amber Thibodeau, executive director of Southern Vermont Therapeutic Riding Center; in business leadership: Captolia Eaton, owner and CEO of The Digital Witch, and Elizabeth Ehrenberg, owner and manager of The Gleanery restaurant; and, in entrepreneurial leadership: Shailer Carruth, founder and creator of Magick Shay, and Jaci Reynolds, owner of Jaci’s BBQ Joint.
“The winners tonight and all the nominees are making amazing and huge differences in our communities, in our society, and helping people without voices and helping people that need health care,” Cheney said. “Congratulations.”
In that spirit, Lambert spoke of how, when interviewing for a spot on “Survivor,” she told host and executive producer Jeff Probst of her drive to succeed in new things.
“I was telling him, I want to be on ‘Survivor’ because I want to prove to people that I can do this,” she said. “I want to create an image of people, that disabled people aren’t broken, and that they’re not incapable of doing things.”
Lambert told her story matter-of-factly, peppered with moments of dry humor. Sitting nearby was her mother, Judy, at whom she playfully poked fun, a testament to their close relationship. She recalled seeing her parents in the hospital after the moped accident that severed her leg.
“And you know, the first thing my mom says to me — ‘Don’t worry, I posted on Facebook for everybody to be praying for you,’ because that’s what I’m thinking about,” Lambert said. “That’s all she said. So everyone thinks I’m dead.”
Years later, after Lambert made her return to sports and founded the Born to Run Foundation to provide other amputees with prosthetics that allow them to run, she was competing in the 2021 Paralympics in Tokyo when she was contacted by a recruiter from “Survivor.” Once again, her mom was one of her first thoughts.
“Fun fact,” Lambert said, gesturing to her mom. “She is the biggest die-hard ‘Survivor’ fan there is — never misses a season, never misses an episode.”
Lambert encouraged the Vermont crowd to watch her on the show, noting that her facial expressions while competing in the strenuous challenges are “very embarrassing.”
She counts David Hiler, co-owner of Whetstone in Brattleboro, among her friends. Hiler lost a leg to cancer, and uses a prosthetic for running, called a running blade, from the Born to Run Foundation. Hiler briefly introduced Lambert at Thursday’s event, sharing his gratitude for her accomplishments.
