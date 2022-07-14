WINCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire police have arrested a Winchester man suspected of killing his grandmother's husband.
Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes and Winchester Police Chief Erik Josephson, announced late Wednesday night that the arrest of Keegan Duhaime, 26, of Winchester, was made in connection with a suspicious death investigation in Winchester.
Just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers from the Winchester Police Department responded to 484 Scofield Mountain Road in Winchester for a welfare check. Officers on scene discovered a deceased adult male in the residence who was identified as Timothy Hill, 72.
Duhaime was charged with one count of second-degree murder for knowingly causing the death of Mr. Hill by shooting him and one count of second-degree murder for "recklessly causing the death of Mr. Hill under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life, by shooting him." Police said Duhmaine lived in the home with Hill.
Officials expected an autopsy would be conducted on Hill on Thursday.
Duhaime was expected to be arraigned Thursday in Keene.
"The charges and allegations against Mr. Duhaime are merely accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty," states the news release announcing the arrest.