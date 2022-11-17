BENNINGTON — A Stamford man is under arrest in the brutal stabbing of a resident early Thursday morning on Jepson Road in Stamford.
Benjamin Taylor, 24, was arraigned in Bennington Superior Court on Thursday afternoon on two counts — attempted second-degree murder and aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon — after he allegedly stabbed a 52-year-old family member several times.
Police arrived in the early morning hours Thursday at the Jepson Road residence after receiving a report of an altercation and stabbing. Vermont State Police troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks and rescue personnel found the victim and provided emergency medical care, before taking him to Berkshire Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, including stab wounds to the neck, chest and abdomen.
According to a police affidavit, the victim called the police to ask for help before dropping the phone. After arriving at the residence, police found Taylor standing on the residence’s roof, covered with blood. He came down after following instructions and was arrested on the spot.
Troopers then located the victim on the home’s first floor, bleeding profusely. Police described the victim as “cold to the touch” and “not coherent.” The victim was rushed to Berkshire Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery. The victim is in stable condition and is expected to recover from the injuries, the medical center said Thursday.
Taylor is facing a minimum of 20 years in prison if convicted of the attempted murder charge. He faces an additional 15 years on the aggravated domestic assault if found guilty. At the arraignment, Judge Kerry McDonald-Cary ordered a mental health evaluation. Taylor is being held without bail.
A different family member also reported to police being a victim of an attack by Taylor in Maine in 2022. The unidentified family member suspects serious Taylor suffers from mental health issues and had concerns that he had stopped taking his medication.
The Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team was at the house Thursday to process the scene.