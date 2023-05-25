BRATTLEBORO — Police arrested a local man suspected of stealing a car by knifepoint at the Transportation Center last week.
Kyle J. Rice, 19, of Brattleboro, was held on $1,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
Rice was arrested after police executed a search warrant at a residence on Ledgewood Heights Road, according to a news release from the Brattleboro Police Department.
Police said the silver Hyundai Elantra he is alleged to have stolen has not yet been located. Anyone with information on the vehicle’s whereabouts is urged to call BPD.
Brattleboro Police responded to the parking garage at about 3:45 p.m. May 14 for a report of a robbery. A victim told police she was threatened with a large knife after she exited her vehicle by a man demanding the keys to her car.