Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.

BRATTLEBORO — A man suspected of burglarizing Evan James Ltd. Diamond Jewelers & Goldsmiths was held in prison without bail for aggravated domestic assault.

Cheldon Greene, 44, of Brattleboro was arraigned on several charges related to the cases on July 29 in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division.

According to an affidavit, the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a report of domestic assault in December 2021. The victim told police she let Greene inside her apartment and he became very angry then grabbed her around the head and neck.

“She advised she thought he was going to snap her neck and kill her,” the affidavit states. “She stated it did choke her and she felt she had difficulty breathing and things went ‘fuzzy.’”

The victim told police Greene let her go and she fled somewhere else then called the police.

According to a separate affidavit, Brattleboro police responded to a burglary alarm at Evan James in May. Police said several pieces of jewelry were stolen, one display case was smashed and some displays were moved around. Suspects gained access by smashing a window.

Downtown 'lawlessness' sparks calls for action BRATTLEBORO — Burglaries at Evan James Ltd. Diamond Jewelers & Goldsmiths are among some…

On June 2, police learned Evan James had been broken into again.

“The suspects went in through the same window and stole several thousand dollars in merchandise,” states the affidavit, noting Greene is suspected to be involved in both burglaries.

Evan James, store owner, told police he estimates the damage to his store totals about $4,000 and the stolen merchandise is worth about $50,000.

Surveillance footage from Latchis Theatre and Evan James helped identify the two suspects. A search warrant resulted in police finding clothing Greene is believed to have worn during the burglary.

Greene is facing two counts of burglary, unlawful mischief and grand larceny. For these charges, bail was set at $20,000.