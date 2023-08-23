BRATTLEBORO — A Brattleboro man who is the prime suspect in a pair of armed robberies of the two Sunoco gas stations in Brattleboro on Sunday pleaded not guilty to the charges on Wednesday.
Jonathan Holway, 29, who was arrested Monday at the Green Mountain Apartments in Brattleboro, is charged with identical counts of armed robbery.
Holway's arraignment was delayed on Tuesday as court officials struggled to find an attorney to represent him, as well as Cory Munger, 27, also of Brattleboro.
Munger was arrested with Holway and originally charged with one of the robberies, but Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes ruled there wasn't enough evidence outlined in court documents against Munger.
Holway, who has an extensive criminal record and was on parole at the time of the armed robberies, was ordered held for lack of $12,500 bail.
Attorney Michael Shane of Chelsea, who said he was only representing Holway for his arraignment, said that Holway has lived in Vermont all his life, that his mother lives in Vermont, along with Holway's seven children, and thus was not a danger to flee prosecution.
But Windham County Deputy State's Attorney Johns Congdon argued for a total of $60,000 cash bail, noting that Holway had hidden himself under a mattress as police were searching the apartment where he was staying.
Hayes reduced the cash bail to $12,500, noting that the bail was likely academic since the Department of Corrections was likely to revoke his parole and keep him in jail until his current sentence is complete in 2025.
No one was hurt in the two armed robberies on Sunday, the first one at the Putney Road Sunoco station and the second at the Canal Street Sunoco station. According to court documents, $500 in cash was taken in the Putney Road robbery.
Holway has convictions for aggravated assault, domestic violence.
According to the affidavit prepared by the Brattleboro police, Holway is a suspect in three other recent armed robberies in the region — one at the Dummerston Sunoco station, and one at the Irving gas station in Keene, N.H., and then the Shell station in West Chesterfield, N.H.
Munger, while not charged with either of the Brattleboro robberies, was arraigned on assault and robbery charges for a gas station holdup in June in Rutland City.
Munger, who is originally from Rutland, was ordered held for lack of $2,500 bail.
Munger was also charged with giving a false name to Brattleboro Police when he was arrested Monday.