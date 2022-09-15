ROCKINGHAM — A man who police say stabbed a member of a construction crew on Interstate 91 on Wednesday is being held without bail and will be arraigned today for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Ryan Avery, 45, who does not have a listed address, was arrested and cited for the crime after investigation by the Vermont State Police. He had been located and taken into custody by members of the Brattleboro Police Department Wednesday evening, according to the Vermont State Police.

The incident occurred in Rockingham at about 9:30 a.m. on Interstate 91 southbound near mile marker 35 when an individual struck and slashed a member of a construction crew working on a project on the interstate. The victim is an employee of Ameritech Slope Constructors and had gone into the woods near the construction site when he was attacked from behind by Avery, according to a police report.

The suspect placed the victim in a choke hold, broke a glass bottle and used a shard to slash the victim. The victim was able to escape from the assailant, who fled into the woods. The victim was taken to the hospital, treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

The VSP investigation into the aggravated assault remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 802-722-4600, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Avery is anticipated to be arraigned by videoconference in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division.