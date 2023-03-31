BRATTLEBORO — The Vermont State Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating a suspicious death that occurred early Thursday night at an apartment building on Birge Street.
At 1 p.m. on Friday, Capt. Scott Dunlap, the commander of the Major Crimes Unit, briefed the media about the investigation.
“At approximately 7:50 p.m., 911 received a call of reported shots coming from the apartment on Birge Street in Brattleboro,” said Dunlap. “Brattleboro Police responded along with the Brattleboro Fire Department. They confirmed a deceased male inside an apartment. At that point, they secured the residence and reached out to the Vermont State Police to assist them with the investigation.”
Dunlap said the identity of the deceased male won’t be released until an autopsy is conducted on Saturday. He also would not confirm or deny whether the man died from gunshot wounds.
Brattleboro Police officer Ryder Carbone stands watch at a shooting scene at 14 Birge Street on Thursday night.
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Brattleboro Police officer Ryder Carbone stands watch at a shooting scene at 14 Birge Street on Thursday night.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Police investigates a shooting death at 14 Birge Street on Thursday night.
“The crime scene search team is currently processing the scene,” he said.
According to Brattleboro’s property listing, the apartment building at 14 Birge St. is listed as belonging to PE 2 Housing Limited Partnership. The registered agent for the partnership is the Windham & Windsor Housing Trust.
“Windham & Windsor Housing Trust received the news of a shooting death at 14 Birge Street on Friday morning, March 31,” states a news release from WWHT. “Our immediate concern is for the safety and well-being of our residents and neighbors who live in our community. We are cooperating fully with the Brattleboro Police Department and the Vermont State Police on their ongoing investigation of this incident, and we thank all of the responders who work to keep our community safe each day. The Housing Trust reaffirms our commitment to safely housing and serving Windham and Windsor county residents, especially at this time when, more than ever, our services and resources are so desperately needed.”
Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy asked the public to stay clear of 14 Birge St. while the investigation continues.
Anyone who might have information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Dunlap said investigators are collecting surveillance video from around the neighborhood and analyzing it for any evidence that might help determine what happened Thursday night.
He would not comment on whether any drugs or weapons were found at the scene and also declined to classify the death as a homicide, saying at this time, it’s still a suspicious death.
“Right now we don’t have a suspect,” he said. “We are asking the public if they saw anything in that area last night to please reach out to us or the Brattleboro Police Department. If anybody was in the area and saw a vehicle speed away or anything like that ... something that may not seem like much, but that could help us out a lot.”
The public was also warned if they have a suspicion about someone who might have been involved, they should not approach that person and instead contact law enforcement.
Dunlap said he also has not yet received any corroborating information or evidence that a vehicle was shot at, as one witness relayed to the Reformer Thursday night.