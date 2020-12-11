BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Health Care outbid youth camp operator Moshe Perlstein and businessman Paul Belogour on Friday to purchase the former Southern Vermont College campus for $4,650,000.
The bidding process took place during a late morning videoconference hearing before Judge Colleen Brown in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. That involved about two dozen higher bids being offered before Perlstein said, “I’m out.”
Belogour and his Vermont RE Development, LCC, had stopped bidding when the offers reached $3.95 million.
Perlstein and SVHC kept raising the bid by $50,000 increments until the price reached $4.35 million, at which point Perlstein asked for a five-minute recess.
Upon resuming, he kept bidding up to $4.6 million but retired after the SVHC bid went to $4.65 million.
Under procedures outlined by Raymond Obuchowski, the court-appointed trustee representing the college in a Chapter 7 bankruptcy/property liquidation proceedings, each new offer had to climb by at least $50,000. Each party was called on in turn and asked if they wanted to continue.
In addition, the Gate House property on Monument Avenue, at the entrance to the 371-acre campus, was sold to Kenneth Milman for $320,000.
SVHC had put in an offer of $300,000 for the Gate House, but the hospital’s parent corporation declined to enter an additional higher offer when called on during the hearing by Obuchowski.
In each sale, the second highest bid is considered a backup bid that could be accepted by the court until two days following a closing on the properties.
Attorney Andre Bouffard, representing SVHC, said the intent is to close on the campus by Dec. 31, 2020, in order to prevent a possible lapse in insurance on the campus property and to ensure the gymnasium is heated.
Prior to the bidding, he also stated that SVHC was the only party of the three qualified bidders to have worked out an agreement with Vermont Land Trust in the event of a purchase.
The land trust holds a conservation easement on some 200 acres of mostly wooded campus land with hiking trails around Mount Anthony, and VLT holds a first option to purchase the land for $113,000 plus any adjustment for inflation.
The trust and SVHC have an agreement, Bouffard said, under which the health care organization will continue the conservation restrictions.
TOWN ‘GRATEFUL’Following the hearing, Bennington Select Board Chairman Donald Campbell said had written to hospital CEO and President Thomas Dee, saying, “You probably have some idea of how grateful a large portion of our community already is for SVHC, but you cannot know how incredibly thankful the town of Bennington government feels today.”
Campbell added, “SVHC has backed our community like never before. You have taken huge financial and reputational risk to cure a severe hurt that threatened the long-term mental and emotional health of our community.”
Milman, of Bennington, has said that he and his wife, Bridget Elder, want to renovate the Gate House on 2.28 acres for residential use.
After the house was donated to the college several years ago, it was renovated for office space and used as an admissions building.
Amid mounting debt and declining student enrollment for several years, SVC closed in May 2019 following the school’s final graduation ceremony.
The board of trustees of the former college voluntarily entered the Chapter 7 bankruptcy process in August.
Another hearing is expected to be held next week to consider a possible order concerning removal of personal property left on the campus after two youth camps were operated there over the summer by Perlstein.
Among items said to be left behind are more than 100 air conditioners, beds and other property.
Perlstein’s camp organization held camp sessions in July and August for a total of several hundred Orthodox Jewish teens from New Jersey and the New York City area.
Perlstein also held a purchase and sale agreement concluded in June with the former college trustees to purchase the campus for $3,150,000. However, the deal expired as of late September, Obuchowski has said, and he later said other parties were free to make offers for the campus assets.
SVHC entered its offer of $3.2 million in mid-November, and both Belogour and Perlstein entered offers of $3,250,000 prior to a Dec. 8 deadline set by Obuchowski and the court.
Once a party’s offer was qualified, including proof of financial ability to complete a purchase and a 10 percent down payment, they were cleared to participated in Friday’s hearing.
This article will be updated.