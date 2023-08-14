BENNINGTON — Reflecting a national trend, the number of COVID cases seen at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington have increased slightly in recent weeks.
But the numbers are not unexpected or worrisome, and in fact, offer further evidence that COVID has become more like a flu-like ‘endemic’ and no longer an epidemic, the hospital's top medical official said.
“We’ve probably seen a slight increase in outpatient positives, but not any increases in inpatients,” said SVMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Trey Dobson. He said there are three or fewer COVID patients in the hospital, which hasn’t changed. “Outpatient (cases) have ticked up.”
Bennington County is not alone. According to the Vermont Department of Health, Vermont saw slight increases in hospital admissions of individuals with COVID-19 infections in each of the last two weeks. Much of the United States, particularly in the Northeast and South, have seen increases during the last few weeks, though overall numbers remain significantly lower than in winter/spring 2023.
For the most recent period when hospitalization numbers are available for other states, Vermont’s were lower than neighboring states, the Department of Health said Monday.
"Going forward, we expect to see some increase in COVID-19 during the fall/winter months, as we do with other infectious respiratory diseases such as flu and cold," said Ben Truman, a spokesman for the Health Department.
Dobson said most people in the Bennington County region have experienced COVID and built up immunity, or been appropriately vaccinated and boosted at this point. He advised people to re-vaccinate possibly next month when the newest version comes out that is believed to be more effective against the latest strains of the disease.
Most recent boosters have helped protect against the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the virus, which are generally thought to have caused about 80 percent of the coronavirus cases nationally. The initial virus, which hit in 2019 and led to the pandemic, has regularly shifted its composition and prompted newly formulated vaccines to combat those changes.
Earlier this year, a new subvariant emerged known as XBB.1.5. (nicknamed the Kraken). COVID cases linked to XBB have jumped to 40 percent of the total caseload, according to the AMA. This subvariant does not appear to be any more dangerous or severe than previous versions of the illness (although serious cases and deaths due to COVID are still happening).
“The rise of the COVID-19 Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is the product of a potent mix of mutations that make it easier to spread broadly, including among those who have been previously infected or vaccinated,” according to the American Medical Association. “That means there are higher chances for reinfection or breakthrough infections."
Dobson said he expects the new round of boosters/vaccinations targeted at XBB to become available as early as next month. He urged people to get re-vaccinated.
He said prevention recommendations have not changed — those who test positive for COVID should stay home for five days, and wear a mask for an additional five days. Be cautious about being around vulnerable populations (like seniors) if you have been exposed to COVID, he said.
“On top of vaccination and wearing a mask, avoid poorly ventilated spaces and maintain physical distancing from others,” the AMA added. Updated and current recommendations – in multiple languages – are at HealthVermont.gov/Covid-19.
The Vermont Department of Health said COVID vaccines will be available at no cost for uninsured adults this fall through CDC’s Bridge Access Program, with vaccines available at:
• Federally qualified health centers
• Free clinics
• Local health offices
• EMS agencies will provide clinics in Bennington and Windham counties and in the Northeast Kingdom – Orleans, Essex, and Caledonia counties
• Select pharmacies (CVS and Walgreens so far).