BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center has proposed a budget of $211.6 million for fiscal 2024, an increase of $15.8 million, and expects to erase its operating deficit and achieve a 1 percent operating margin for the 12-month period starting July 1.
That’s according to a budget filing presented to the Green Mountain Care Board on August 9. The board, which regulates hospital budgets and insurance premiums in Vermont, has been hearing presentations from each of the state’s 14 hospitals this month.
In its presentation, SVMC, which officially integrated into the Dartmouth Health system on July 1, acknowledged seeking a budget increase larger than what regulators advise.
“The FY 2024 budget increases Net Patient Service Revenues by $16,730,561 or 8.96 percent when compared to the FY 2022 actual. This is slightly higher than the recommended 8.60 percent by the Green Mountain Care Board”, the hospital said in a narrative outlining its proposal.
According to the hospital, $13 million of the $15.8 million increase reflects labor and benefit costs.
The hospital also acknowledged that its projected 1 percent operating margin was smaller than the 3 percent benchmark it consistently sought and achieved prior to the pandemic.
The hospital said it has projected revenues of a little more than $200 million in fiscal 2023, and operating expenses of $204.9 million in the same 12-month period – an operating deficit of $3.54 million. The Fiscal 2024 budget projects $213.6 million in revenues, and $211.6 million in expenses – an operating gain of a little more than $2 million.
According to the narrative, the spending plan has three main themes:
• Improving access and reducing the loss of patients from SVMC to other hospitals.
• Realizing savings due to the integration with Dartmouth Health, particularly in purchasing.
• Continuing the financial recovery strategies that had already benefitted the hospital, and led to a break-even ledger rather than a financial loss in the last three months of fiscal 2023.
The Green Mountain Care Board, in a set of questions on SVMC's presentation, sought greater detail about how "process improvement and consolidation" with Dartmouth Health would help save money.
“Significant supply cost savings have been identified through group purchasing contracts at DH that are now available to SVMC as an affiliated hospital under DH,” the hospital replied. “These supply contracts provide savings on medical surgical supplies and drugs. In addition, potential savings in service contracts are being explored.”
Additional savings opportunities being explored include investment advisors, copier costs, and insurance costs, the hospital added.
“Current contracts for contracted staff with DH to cover positions in infection control, quality and cancer center management are being rewritten to remove markup and overhead cost allocations to SVMC now that SVMC is a member of DH Health.”
The GMCB also wanted to know how SVMC would address losing patients to hospitals in Massachusetts and New York state.
“There are many causes. First, the availability of primary care in the region continues to be a challenge. There have been several independent primary care providers who retired or left the service area,” the hospital replied.
“Second, many of SVMC’s employed primary care practices have been closed. Effective early this past spring the goal was to have all practices open for new patients. This was going to be accomplished by revising the scheduling practices and improving processes in each practice to reduce administrative activities of the providers to provide additional time for the providers to see patients.”
Third, the hospital said resolving vacancies in its cancer treatment center would help retain patients.
“As of August, SVMC will be fully staffed with two full time oncologists as well as mid-level providers to meet needs of patients in our service area,” it said.
As for labor costs, the hospital said it has budgeted for a 5 percent wage increase in fiscal 2024, as well as an additional 1 percent contingency to address market conditions if needed. It also noted that it has twice raised its minimum wage in the past two years, from less than $13 per hour to $17 per hour in fiscal 2024.
“Healthcare has been facing immense staffing challenges which has required a proactive approach to compensation. There is competition in our local labor market for entry level talent which has required SVMC to increase our minimum pay,” the hospital said. “In order to address these issues to retain staff, SVMC needs to have an adequate wage adjustment."
Benefit costs are expected to increase 21 percent. In the past two years, the hospital, which is self-insured, saw a number of “high dollar” claims; however, its actuary does not expect similar circumstances in fiscal 2024.
Physician costs in fiscal 2024 are budgeted at $38.6 million, up from $35.2 million, the hospital said.