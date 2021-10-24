WILMINGTON -- Trunk 'O' Treat festivities took place on Saturday, with more than 45 trunks lining both sides of the grounds of the Wilmington Antique & Flea Market. The event was organized by Wilmington resident Karina Morehead and was well attended by ghouls, superheroes, princesses, witches, and more. Morehead also wanted to acknowledge Sally Gore for letting organizers use the flea market grounds for the event. Photos by Kelly Fletcher, Vermont News & Media correspondent. More photos on page A6.