WINDHAM COUNTY — At the water's edge of the West River, members of Rescue Inc. go over different swift water rescue drills.
In the five-day training, the team covered topics including safe operations around the water’s edge, how to understand and “read” the hydrology of the water, swift-water entry and swimming, recovering victims via throw bag, and other needed skills.
The training was based out of a “tent city” in Newfane and operated on the waters of the Stickney Brook and West River.
Rescue Inc. is Vermont’s Memorandum of Understanding Team for Swift-water Flood Rescue, so every year there is a qualification weekend. The nonprofit provides EMS care and transport to 15 towns in Southern Vermont and Western New Hampshire.
Members of Rescue Inc. perform a high-line rescue with a mid-point drop at the Old Jelly Mills Falls in Dummerston as part of an annual five-day swift water rescue training on Friday, April 7, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Rescue Inc. continued its annual five-day swift water rescue training at the West River in Dummerston on Tuesday, April 3, 2023. The training is to help the team to stay up to date with their qualifications. They start the training with basic water rescue drills and move up to swift powerboat rescue.
Rescuers leap into the water to save a "victim" that was caught up in swift currents during an annual five-day swift water rescue training at the West River in Dummerston on Tuesday, April 3, 2023. The training is to help the team to stay up to date with their qualifications. They start the training with basic water rescue drills and move up to swift powerboat rescue.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.