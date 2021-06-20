BRATTLEBORO — Golfers celebrated Father’s Day by hitting the local course with their dad or child.
On Sunday, nine pairs went out for the Father’s Day Two Ball tournament at the Brattleboro Country Club. The event is in its second year and cost $20 per person for members.
At the eighth hole, Bob Goldberg of Putney said it was his first year participating in the tournament and he was enjoying the nice weather. His son Zach Goldberg of Putney said they wanted to get out and do something for Father’s Day.
Three generations of golfers followed behind. Jay Henry of Guilford was out with his son Kyle Henry of Brattleboro and grandson Alex Henry.
John Downie of Deerfield, Mass. and his sons were having laughs. He said he got a Polaroid camera for the holiday.