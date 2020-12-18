BRATTLEBORO — A business that started from a cooler and advanced to a busy food truck is now getting ready to open its first restaurant in Brattleboro.
Tito Garza, owner of Tito’s Taqueria, has been slowly growing his business over the past few years and has been looking for a place to put his three-tier business operation into one building. Garza will be opening his storefront at the former Thin Crust Pizza building, in the Hannaford plaza on Putney Road.
“We have been looking at a place for a year or two; when COVID hit, we realized we needed to pause,” said Garza. “When things re-balanced, we had an amazing summer, a ton of support from the community, and if we were going indoors, I would want something that had a potential drive-up window.”
Garza said they have seen a huge increase in online orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that the former Thin Crust Pizza building was an ideal location for him. The location will allow people to pick up their orders without getting out of their cars in the winter. People can drive up with an order already placed with the app and just grab the bag and go.
The inside of the building will be also set up for indoor dining and he hopes to bring his picnic tables to the new location. People will be able to walk in and order what they would like in their meals.
Garza hired GPI Construction to do the remodel of the building. He is hoping for the shop to be opened by February 1, 2021, but said that, with the experience of opening his Greenfield, Mass., location, it might be a little later than that.
“We closed for six weeks, and when we reopened, we really saw record numbers,” said Garza. “We are beating last year for sales annually. We increased everyone’s pay by 10 percent for a good eight weeks during the pandemic, and people have been generous with their tips.”
Garza said that he is super fortunate about the support and the love that the local community has shown to him over the years.