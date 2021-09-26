NEWFANE — A raffle at Taco Tuesday will split $222 between the winner of a raffle and a charity of their choosing thanks to a couple from Newfane who donated the cash.
“They wanted to give back to Newfane and they wanted to do it through us to help with the anonymity, and they’ve come to taco night,” said David Hull, co-owner of The Newfane Store. “They thought taco night would be this awesome way to do it. They loved the name Taco Two-Two-Two Tuesday.”
The couple contributed $444 for two taco nights at the Route 30 establishment, which reopened in May after receiving renovations under the new of ownership of Hull’s family. Last Tuesday, Newfane residents won and selected the Windham County Humane Society.
Hull said the couple who provided the funds is “relatively new to town” and enjoyed the different aspects of the store — from the older men who gather inside on mornings to the American, LGBTQ and Black Lives Matter flags hanging outside.
“They just love it. They felt like they were immediately welcomed,” Hull said. “They just felt like this was a good spot and they liked it here. They just wanted to participate and give back. I was just floored, truthfully.”
Taco Tuesday goes from 5 to 7 p.m. In order to win the next raffle, a taco must be purchased and the winner will need to be following the store on Facebook or Instagram, like a certain post on one of the business’ social media page and and tag a couple of friends in the comments section on the post.
The Newfane Store has hosted Taco Tuesday for at least two months. Chef Chris Mattson has been “slinging tacos and Mexican food for a long time,” Hull said.
“He suggested that we do it,” Hull said. “It’s really lovely. It’s been pretty quiet in Newfane on a Tuesday night. I think local people were excited to get some good food on a Tuesday night.”
Hull said passersby get curious about the canopy outside, smell of food and line of people waiting to grab tacos.
This Tuesday will be the last taco night. Then the store will be switching to offering another specialty.
“The talk is that we’ll have some sort of noodle night,” Hull said.
Like taco night, he said, customers will have a “pageantry” of selections to add to noodles.
Asked how the business is going, Hull said, “It’s good. I tell my wife I’m tired but I’m happy.”
“What we wanted to do with this place is what we are doing, which is revitalize it,” Hull said. “We wanted to be a place that anyone but especially the locals feel like they could come in and they would be recognized, they could get what they want.”
Hull described a dichotomy along political lines in the United States and how differences of opinions are shared at Newfane Select Board meetings and in the general area. He said he wants people who visit the store to “share a meal, say hello, voice their opinion and hear the counterpoint,” and for them all to still leave happy after their interactions.
“I might be asking a little too much,” he said.
Hull is unsure what kind of tacos will be served Tuesday. He said in the past, the store has offered pork belly, barbacoa, carnitas, shrimp, fresh mushrooms and greens.
In any case, Hull said there will be “lots” to go around.
“And we’ll be ready — the hope is we’ll be able to feed everyone,” he said. “Someone will walk out with a big chunk of change and some charity will get a little of it for themselves.”
For photos promoting the raffle, Hull grabbed a bunch of $2 bills.
“Everyone is so blown away,” he said. “They’re like, ‘Where did you get them?’ I’m like, ‘They still print them.’”