A crew from Dew Construction starts demolishing the old Bellows Falls Garage on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Windham-Windsor Housing Trust had originally planned on gutting the building and using the skeleton for its housing project.
But the original plan proved too costly.
Recently, the Brattleboro-based trust also had to change course about its plans to save the Art Deco concrete facade of the garage, as it wasn't able to find a contractor to take on that portion of the building.
While the building is 100 years old, it is not included in the Bellows Falls downtown historic district, and the state Historic Preservation Office earlier signed off on the building's demolition.
Peter Paggi of the housing trust said last week that the demolition would take weeks because of the "surgical" aspect of the demolition, since the old garage is sandwiched between two existing businesses: PK's Pub and a Chinese buffet restaurant.
During the demolition, that portion of Canal Street, which is in back of the building, has been closed to traffic to give DEW Construction access to the building.
Traffic is being detoured onto The Island via Depot Street.
The Rockingham Select Board is expected to discuss the project at its meeting tonight at 6 p.m., when the housing trust seeks approval for its grant documents.
The concrete structure will be replaced with a large wood-frame structure, and the facade is slated to be reproduced. The building has housed everything from a 1920s car dealership and parking garage, a dry cleaners, a soap factory, a machinist shop, a commune and most recently a sign studio.