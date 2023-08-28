BRATTLEBORO – “Life is too short, so love the one you got," is a line from the 1996 hit song by Sublime "What I Got" that resonates with Newfane resident Chase Stanley as he works to raise awareness for both veterans' and first responders' suicide.
In 2021, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Stanley started his 22-mile walk to help clear his mind. The 22 miles represents the average of veterans that die by suicide daily. In his first walk he was able to raise $8,000 for the Gary Sinise Foundation, an organization that provides services to wounded veterans. Last year he raised $13,500 for the Foundation.
This year, he has created his own organization, “Chasing Zero,” where he is looking to raise $15,000 for Shields & Stripes. People can make donations online. The walk is an effort to help raise money while raising awareness of suicide among first line responders.
This year's fundraiser will kick off again at the Brattleboro Elks Lodge, on Sept. 9 at 7 a.m., and weave throughout the town, but a good chunk of time will be spent at the track at the Brattleboro Union High School.
Shields & Stripes provides first line defenders the opportunity to heal visible and non-visible wounds, helping those who need it the most to live meaningful lives in service to our communities.
“I research nonprofits for veterans and first responders. I started looking at nonprofits that can really use the money, ones that have great business models, and they are truly out there doing very innovative things to help our veterans and our first responders but they just lacked that funding side of it,” said Stanley of finding Shields & Stripes. “They teach people how to deal with their family life, they teach them how to reincorporate themselves into their communities, just like I wanted to be when I started dealing with my stuff, wrapping myself around this community is what's helped me out. Being able to get out there and have a normal functioning life. They take it from step one to step 20, as far as you want to go with it, and they're there for you the entire time.”
Stanley served in the Army from 2005 to 2010, after the events of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. He was stationed in Korea, Iraq and Fort Hood, Texas. He joined the Brattleboro Police Department in 2013.
Last year Stanley opened up about his own mental health struggles and why raising awareness about suicide is important to him. Over his time in the military and in law enforcement, he saw people close to him take their own lives through different struggles, and he’s had his own struggles. When he was having suicidal thoughts, he reached out to someone, and is forever grateful this person answered the phone that night.
Stanley added that it's not easy, every single day, with his particular depression; he wakes up every day, and thinks the entire world hates him.
“You spend the rest of the day convincing yourself otherwise. Usually, by the time it's bedtime, you kind of wrap your head around the fact that the world is not out to get you and then the next day you start over again,” said Stanley.
“Everybody's got their own way of dealing with stuff. I think that Shields & Stripes is really out there taking that extra step and not only just giving (veterans) a little bit of therapy, but giving them a new life.”
Brattleboro Elks Lodge 1499 is continuing its support of Stanley by sponsoring him and helping him to make the fundraiser a community event. The club helped him create the name, Chasing Zero.
“The idea behind Chasing Zero is exactly that; it doesn't matter what this statistic is, a lot of people commonly use 22 veterans a day on average commit suicide, so our idea is, we're always going to be in pursuit of chasing zero,” said Stanley. “We want to get down to that zero number.”
In looking for different fundraising methods, Chasing Zero came up with apparel that people could buy, or a flag with a logo. The colors of the logo have special meaning: red for fire service, white for emergency medical, blue for police, green for military, and gold for emergency dispatchers.
The first year had just Stanley going for a walk. One of his friends, Brian Squires, an Army veteran, joined him for a portion of the walk with others joining in here and there. The second year he was joined by a Navy veteran who walked the whole thing with him, and a lot more people joined in during the walk.
“I've already had people this year telling me that they want to join in. The whole point of this was to help out the veterans and first responders who are dealing with mental health issues, depression, whatever their specific case may be,” said Stanley. “Unfortunately, we can't help everybody and some of the people we've lost over the years. The most impactful part of me in this whole process so far was I've become very close with a couple local families who have lost children due to suicide; they're both veterans and just kind of couldn't get the help or the early intervention that they needed at the time despite having the resources, loving communities, loving families ... Sometimes that depression takes over and people just can't see another way out.”
Stanley added that it is bittersweet meeting the local families, but that they're now a part of his life.
“They can see someone out there and it's really trying to keep another parent from having to experience the same thing that they've gone through. My greatest reward so far, it's just getting to be a part of someone else's life and kind of helping them with their struggles, and hopefully, we can help more families not have to deal with that same type of loss.”
Stanley is expanding the event to get a larger community gathering by having people come to walk with him, or having them bring the family and see some of the first responder vehicles in a touch-a-truck event with J&B Curbside and Catering as WTSA will be doing a live broadcast from the tract.
“We've got a few vehicles, police, fire, military vehicles coming in for a touch-a-truck type (event), just a lot more raffles and prizes and general entertainment for everybody. The track is a really good spot, and thank you to the high school for allowing me to use it. It's flat, it's soft, and everybody knows where to find me.”
Stanley added that when he moved here 10 years ago, to be a Brattleboro police officer, he came from a much more populated area.
“I moved here because I wanted that sense of community. To have this community really just wrap themselves around me with open arms, I mean, it's just absolutely amazing. I've had nothing but support. I have people that I haven’t seen in 20 years reach out to me and say, 'Hey, you know, what you're doing is awesome.' Some people need that little pat on the back to let you know you're just taking the step in the right direction. When you got your eyes forward and you're looking to the next day, it's a lot easier now when you don't have to look backwards because there's so many people watching your back. It's a lot easier when you don't have to look through directions. I just keep focusing on what's ahead of me and keep moving towards it. Just keep taking that step in the right direction.”