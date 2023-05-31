BELLOWS FALLS — Everyone knows where The Stairs are.
In downtown Bellows Falls, the 44 Stairs connect the downtown area with School Street, and back in the day it was the main path between Bellows Falls High School and the now-closed soda fountain at Fletcher’s.
But The Stairs, as they are commonly known, have fallen on hard times and Rockingham Select Board member Elijah Zimmer wants to help brighten up the concrete steps.
Zimmer said a recent fundraising effort as part of the “Keep BF Beautiful” effort, along with the Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance, was successful in raising $2,500 toward the stairs’ restoration.
The money will be used to pay for a lime wash of the 100-year-old concrete stairs, as well as restoring the missing concrete ball finials.
The latest estimate put the total at $2,615 toward “Restore the Bellows Falls Stairs” effort.
But having the cash is only half the effort needed, Zimmer said, as many volunteers will be needed to pull off the project.
He said a “skim coat” of a lime wash would be applied “to freshen up” the stairs, and that concrete balls would be reinstalled at the top of the four pillars that mark the stairs.
“We met the goal to take on this modest improvement,” he told the Rockingham Select Board recently, as he said he is now “looking for volunteers.”
More serious repairs to the upper section of The Stairs are needed, he said.
Zimmer said he had consulted with Town Manager Scott Pickup and town Highway Foreman Andy Howarth about the plans by the Beautiful Bellows Falls Committee.
The largely ad-hoc group meets monthly and tackles different projects in the downtown area, ranging from painting railings and planting flowers, to cleaning up flower beds and relaying brick walkways.
He said the bottom half of The Stairs is in good structural shape, and could use a little cosmetic help. He said the upper half of the stairs is not in good shape.
The town of Rockingham, and not the village of Bellows Falls, is responsible for the upkeep of sidewalks in both Bellows Falls and Saxtons River, according to an earlier agreement.
Zimmer said the Keep BF Beautiful group meets the last Wednesday of every month at 5 p.m. during the summer and more volunteers are always welcome.