BRATTLEBORO — Residents filtered in to the gym at the Gibson-Aiken Center for the Community Safety Fair on Tuesday, Aug 8, 2023. The event allowed residents to discuss safety and crime prevention with law enforcement, local businesses, and public safety and human services organizations. This collaborative event was hosted by a variety of local organizations, including the Brattleboro Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Brattleboro Alliance, and the town of Brattleboro.

PHOTOS: Community Safety Fair