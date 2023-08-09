BRATTLEBORO — Residents filtered in to the gym at the Gibson-Aiken Center for the Community Safety Fair on Tuesday, Aug 8, 2023. The event allowed residents to discuss safety and crime prevention with law enforcement, local businesses, and public safety and human services organizations. This collaborative event was hosted by a variety of local organizations, including the Brattleboro Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Brattleboro Alliance, and the town of Brattleboro.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Bill Pettengill talks with Brattleboro Assistant Police Chief Jeremy Evans during the Community Safety Fair at the Gibson-Aiken Center in Brattleboro on Tuesday, Aug 8, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro Select Board member Franz Reichsman talks with people during the Community Safety Fair at the Gibson-Aiken Center in Brattleboro on Tuesday, Aug 8, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro Town Manager John Potter talks with people during the Community Safety Fair at the Gibson-Aiken Center in Brattleboro on Tuesday, Aug 8, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Deputy State's Attorney Steven Brown talks with people during the Community Safety Fair at the Gibson-Aiken Center in Brattleboro on Tuesday, Aug 8, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Maddie McKinley, 15, of the Brattleboro Youth Counsel, talks with David Houghton during the Community Safety Fair at the Gibson-Aiken Center in Brattleboro on Tuesday, Aug 8, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
