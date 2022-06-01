BELLOWS FALLS — Area residents heading to town-owned cemeteries over the Memorial Day weekend to decorate their loved ones' gravesites got a rude greeting, they said: unkempt and unmowed graves.
Earlier in the year, the town considered buying mowing machinery and doing the often-tedious job in-house, because no one bid on the job initially, and there had been complaints about last year's job.
But eventually, the town was able to sign a contract with a Spofford, N.H., firm, Brothers Land Management.
But all is not well in the cemetery-mowing world in Rockingham, which has numerous cemeteries spread throughout the town, including Saxtons River, Oak Hill and Restland in Bellows Falls, and cemeteries at the Rockingham Meeting House and in Cambridgeport. Residents vented online this weekend about what they found at their loved ones' final resting places. Grass was a foot high, they said, and in Saxtons River, the water hydrants weren't working.
Others took the optimistic view and said they hoped it was part of a new "No Mow in May" environmental movement to support pollinators, as people are urged to let the grass and wildflowers bloom to help insects.
Manning Kirker, the owner of Brothers Land Management, took to social media Tuesday evening to defend his work, and he placed the blame squarely in the lap of the town. He said he had told the town he wouldn't mow again without being paid.
He said he hadn't been paid for doing more than 300 hours of mowing already this year. And, on top of it, grass has been growing really fast this spring, he added. And, he said, no one at the Town Hall had returned his phone calls.
Kirker, who according to his website worked previously at the Brentwood Golf Course in Keene, N.H., wrote that he and his crew had mowed every cemetery once this spring, and he said that the town had wanted the cemeteries mowed two to three times a month.
Peter Golec, chairman of the Rockingham Select Board, said Wednesday there had been a lot of misinformation shared on social media, and miscommunication, as well. He said that a meeting between the town and Kirker would hopefully be held Friday to straighten out the situation.
He said the Rockingham board would address the issue at its next meeting, June 7. The matter was discussed briefly Tuesday night during a joint meeting of the Rockingham Select Board, the Bellows Falls Village trustees and the Saxtons River village trustees. The cemeteries are the town's responsibility.
Town Manager Scott Pickup said Wednesday the contract the town had with Brothers specified that any invoice must include the date the mowing had been performed, and which cemetery, and Brothers hadn't done that.
He said that Kirker's bid was "lump sum per location per event (cleanup or cutting)."
"I have seen his crew at Oak Hill (four men, two mowers and two trimmers), so it is feasible that he has close to that in all five locations for cleanup and an initial cut and trim," he said of the 300 hours so far.
"I asked him to submit dates of service, the original invoices did not specify and could not be paid. He has sent me an email (Monday) which I am using to document his payment requests," Pickup wrote in a follow-up email on Wednesday.
Kirker couldn't be reached on Wednesday.