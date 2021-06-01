BRATTLEBORO — Taste of Thai is moving to Black Mountain Square, welcoming customers and summertime in the new spot.
“We are excited to have this new opportunity and we believe the new location will have better parking, visibility and will be more convenient and comfortable for our customers,” said Noulieng Keopraseuth, co-owner of Taste of Thai.
Nicole Simmons, media coordinator and wife of Keopraseuth’s son, said the food truck will be similarly sited as Tito’s Taqueria. Tito’s opened a brick-and-mortar location in Hannaford Plaza on May 5 and previously had a truck in the nearby parking lot of Black Mountain Square.
Taste of Thai will open at 11 a.m. Thursday with three tables for customers to sit at and eat. Simmons said a new electric line needed to be set up and a zoning permit was obtained.
The relocation comes after renovations at the old spot at the Mobil gas station at Exit 3 prompted a change in how the property would be run. Taste of Thai welcomes the new site.
“The gas station is great for out-of-state traffic and you get the locals, but I’ve had people say the parking is a challenge,” Simmons said. “And the ambiance, it’s a gas station.”
Simmons believes the new location is better but said Keopraseuth will need to figure out a way to make some shade. Those familiar with the food truck’s social media know how hot it gets inside the truck at times.
Customers will be able to walk from the Hannaford plaza and other Black Mountain Road businesses, Simmons said.
“I think that the ambiance is better,” she said. “When I go to a food truck, I want to go there, eat and hang out a little bit. This gives the opportunity for people to park, hang out and eat if they want.”
Taste of Thai was at the gas station parking lot for about 12 years. Simmons said the food truck has been closed for about seven weeks.
“People really miss them when they’re gone,” she said. “They really crave it.”
She anticipates a very busy opening.
The business can be found at tasteofthaivt.com, Facebook, Yelp and Trip Advisor.