BRATTLEBORO — An English teacher at Mount Snow Academy in Dover will be spending 30 days of his summer vacation in prison after he pleaded guilty Tuesday to driving under the influence.
Judge Michael Kupersmith, filling in for Judge Michael Kainen, sentenced Joseph Mueller, who will turn 57 on June 6, of Wilmington to two to five years in jail with all but 30 days suspended.
At about 1 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2020, an officer with the Dover Police Department pulled Mueller over on Handel Road. Mueller was cited with driving under the influence, his fifth such offense.
According to court documents, Mueller's blood alcohol content was .166, slightly more than twice the legal limit.
Mueller had prior convictions in 1986, 1987, 2002 and 2009.
During the Tuesday hearing, Deputy State's Attorney David Gartenstein asked the court to order Mueller to serve six months in jail.
Because it was Mueller's fifth offense, said Gartenstein, "It's the state's position that a significant punitive response should go along with the sentence that's imposed for DUI five."
Daniel Stevens, of the Windham County Public Defender's Office, told the court that his client is not a violent nor deceitful or devious man, though he has struggled with alcoholism.
"Mr. Miller's criminal history is limited to DUIs," said Stevens. "Today he is a felon. It's a lifetime designation that he will likely never get rid of."
In the 28 months since the infraction, said Stevens, his client has been seeking treatment and "a glowing recommendation" from the dean of faculty at the Academy had been submitted to the court.
Stevens also noted that since the infraction, Mueller has not violated any of the conditions that were issued by the court.
While the seriousness of this case has not been lost on his client, said Stevens, a six-month sentence would mean he might lose his job.
Stevens asked Kupersmith to sentence Mueller to eight days to serve followed by a four year term of probation.
Mueller, reading from a prepared statement, asked the judge not to look at him "as merely a drunk driver."
"That is not who I am," he read. "I have made terrible errors in judgement involving alcohol, but some of them happened over 30 years ago."
Nevertheless, read Mueller, "I understand that my problems stemmed from alcohol."
"To help me throw off this burden of dependence, I have been attending bi- sometimes tri-weekly AA meetings here in Dover and Wilmington," he read.
Mueller has taught at the Mount Snow Academy for the past 17 years, has two masters degrees and has published several short stories. He has also taught at the Community College of Vermont and Southern Vermont College.
"I just might fear that a felony conviction for this two year old DUI may place my educational prospects in jeopardy," read Mueller. "Your Honor, I understand the law requires jail time for my offence. But I respectfully ask for a sentence that gets me back to my life, family and recovery."
Kupersmith said the difference between "a garden variety DUI" and a DUI that results in serious injury or death "is a matter of chance."
"I think there's a general recognition ... that alcoholism is a disease," said the judge. "It's not fully within the control, perhaps not within the control at all, of the individual. Yet we ask the individuals like you, Mr. Mueller, to exercise control."
While the prior convictions might be "ancient history," said Kupersmith, they show a lifelong problem with alcohol.
"I would say you're an alcoholic, but I'm not really qualified to make that kind of diagnosis," he said.
Following the hearing, Mueller was taken into custody to begin his sentence at Southern State Correctional Facility.
Upon release, Mueller will be subject to electronic monitoring, have to serve four years on probation. Mueller also paid a fine of $1,507.
Mueller will need to prove abstinence from alcohol for three years before he will even be considered for a class that could result in the return of his drivers license, noted Stevens.
Once released, Mueller cannot frequent any establishments whose primary business is the serving of alcohol.
"Restaurants are okay," he said. "I guess I have to go along with [former Supreme Court Justice] Potter Stewart. ... I know it when I see it. I know a bar and I know a restaurant. So no bars or taverns. Restaurants are OK. ... [I]f there's any question in your mind about whether a place is a bar or a restaurant, don't go in it."
Mount Snow Academy did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but in a letter dated May 20, Lynne Sullivan, dean of faculty at Mount Snow Academy, said the school is fortunate to have him on the teaching staff.
"I hope that he will continue to be with us for many years," she wrote. "The fact that he may be on [probation] would have no bearing on his employment as an English teacher at MSA. ... I don't want to bore you with my endless 'Joe teaching tales,' but I do want you to understand that he is a talented teacher, that he can challenge the brightest student to the most challenged student, and that he genuinely cares about their learning and about themselves."