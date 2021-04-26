BELLOWS FALLS — The retirement of two longtime teachers at Central Elementary School has put the Rockingham School Board in a delicate position.
The two teachers, who have more than a combined 80-years-plus experience, have sent letters of resignation to the board and last Monday night received accolades for their long service and excellent teaching for the town’s children.
But the two teachers both missed an October deadline for notifying the school officials of their intent to retire, which qualifies them for a $7,500 one-time payment. Both teachers asked for a waiver from the October notice requirement in order to receive the $7,500.
The retirement bonus used to be between $500 and $2,000, and was dramatically increased in the past few years in the teachers contract, which expired last year and is currently being renegotiated with both sides exchanging unfair labor complaints.
Affecting the teacher retirement climate is the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has put additional stress on teachers, as well as the ongoing debate about the state’s underfunding of teachers’ pension plans.
But the school board delayed making a decision on the request, while board members asked how many other teachers might also make similar requests for a waiver. Rockingham School Director Jason Terry praised teachers Terry Obuchowski and Jeanne Cloues, calling them “great teachers.” “They will be very big shoes to fill,” noting five of his six children were taught by Cloues, who is currently a consolidated federal grants teacher.
They are “two rock stars in my opinion,” Terry said. Obuchowski has taught second grade for 42 years at Central Elementary School, and Cloues for 38 years. Cloues, in her letter, said she hoped to continue teaching part-time.
“Thank you for your years of service,” the board’s motion stated.
But the board held off on granting the waiver requests, with school directors wondering whether other waivers had been granted in the past, and what other teachers might be retiring. Teachers were only recently issued their contracts for the 2021-22 school year and have until early May to return them, signed.
School director Priscilla Lambert, herself a retired teacher, recommended waiting.
“Holding off now is the better thing to do,” she said. “Or not? It’s a big ask at this point,” she said.
“These people have done a lot of service for us,” she pointed out.
Terry asked whether granting the waiver would set a precedent. The contract allows the board to grant waivers.
Only teachers who are at least 50 years old, and have 20 years of service to the local school district, are eligible for the retirement stipend, which is designed to give school districts more financial flexibility by hiring less-experienced teachers at a savings.
Others asked how this might affect ongoing teacher contract negotiations.
Superintendent Christopher Pratt and School Director Megan Applegate were both absent from the meeting, and Chairman George Smith said he was inclined to wait until the next board meeting to make a decision on the requests, but he said he didn’t want it “to drag on.”
Pratt said in a follow-up email that in the three years he’s been head of the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, which includes Rockingham, that the number of teachers seeking retirement has increased slightly.
The Vermont House recently dropped a proposal which would have cut pension benefits, as well as increased the teachers’ contribution requirement.