ATHENS — The lead negotiator for the school boards in the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union has resigned in protest over a decision by the rest of the negotiating committee to offer teachers a 1.5 percent wage increase for the current fiscal year, rather than a one-time bonus.
Stephen Fine said Monday that on a 4-1 vote, the negotiating committee rejected the proposal to give all teachers a one-time “bonus” of 1.5 percent, that would have been a side agreement to the master union contract.
Fine called it “the great giveaway.” (Fine addressed the issue in an opinion column that appears on page A5 of Tuesday’s Reformer).
The bonus would have been equal to a 1.5 percent increase, but it wouldn’t be automatically included in all future base pay, Fine and others said.
Contract talks between the school boards and the teachers’ union in the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union have been dragging on for 15 months at least, and the teachers are working without a contract or pay increase.
Fine said he resigned from the negotiating committee because he felt the committee had capitulated to the Windham Northeast Education Association, and put the school boards at a serious disadvantage for all future negotiations. He remains Athens’ representative on the Bellows Falls Union High School Board.
In at-times scathing language in the opinion column, Fine said the other members of the negotiating committee committed “a great giveaway” to the union that would cost taxpayers thousands of dollars into the future.
Fine said talks started in 2020, but have been delayed by the school boards’ desire to have open negotiations, as a negotiating tactic to keep pressure on the teachers to keep their contract demands lower. He said the insistence on the open talks, and the opposition by the teachers’ union, had resulted in delays before the Vermont Labor Relations Board. In the meantime, the teachers have been working under their old contract, he said.
Lily Hart, a teacher at BFUHS and a member of the negotiating committee, declined to comment until she had a chance to consult with other members of the committee.
Deborah Wright of Bellows Falls, who took over the negotiating committee with Fine’s resignation last week, said the committee wanted to reach an agreement by June 30, when the fiscal year ends, because funds set aside for the new contract wouldn’t be available on July 1. Wright is also a member of the BFUHS board.
Any unused fund balance goes into a special holding account for the next two years until voters decide what to do with it, Wright said. She said she considers it a financial “victory” that the agreement doesn’t include an automatic step increase for teachers in 2020-21, as a result of the tentative agreement.
She said she doesn’t know how much money the 1.5 percent increase represented.
She said the step increases, which recognize an employee’s experience, are not across-the-board and are not uniform. She said she recently helped negotiate a new contract for the Bellows Falls Police Department, and that all step increases were the same — one percent.
The decision by the negotiating committee sets up a series of school board meetings and re-votes on the proposed one-year agreement. Earlier, both Rockingham and the Windham Northeast Unified Elementary boards voted in favor of the “bonus” one-time concept, rather than a straight 1.5 percent increase. They are expected to vote on the different agreement this week and next before the June 30 fiscal year ends. The Bellows Falls Union High School Board meets next Monday.
David Clark of Westminster, chairman of the Windham Northeast Supervisory Board, said he would be voting against the tentative settlement as reached by the negotiating committee during that board’s meeting on Wednesday.
“They gave away the farm,” he said, saying the decision has “emboldened the union.”
Clark said the agreement cedes too much power to the teachers’ union, and by extension, to the Vermont-NEA.
The open negotiations, Clark said, are an attempt to hold the teachers’ union demands in check, given the economics of Vermont’s aging population. The issue of open negotiating sessions hasn’t been completely settled, Wright said.
While negotiations will be conducted in a session open to the public, the public cannot speak since the negotiations are not technically a warned meeting, she said.
Both Clark and Wright praised Fine for all the work he has done on behalf of the negotiations, and they said his background (he is a retired attorney) has saved the schools “thousands and thousands of dollars” in legal fees. He said he has “done a ton of paperwork” for the negotiations.
Fine said he has been asked to reconsider his resignation, but decided against it.
