WESTMINSTER — A longtime teacher at Bellows Falls Union High School has launched an online petition drive in support of the school’s principal, John Broadley, who in a letter to the board said he would not seek another contract as principal.
The Change.org petition drive, “Keep Mr. Broadley at BFUHS,” authored by Julie Torres of Bellows Falls, had gathered 937 signatures as of Monday afternoon, four days after it was started.
Torres, who teaches foreign languages at the school, and Samantha Dunn-Simonds, a parent, are also organizing a community meeting Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in support of Broadley.
Broadley, 63, of Bellows Falls, has spent more than 20 years at BFUHS, first as a special education teacher, as a coach, as assistant principal and for the past two years, principal at the high school. A native of Scotland, Broadley came to Vermont to teach at the Greenwood School in Putney, later moving to BFUHS.
At two recent BFUHS meetings, community members and teachers have chastised the school board and Superintendent Andrew Haas for Broadley’s resignation, saying they didn’t do enough to keep him, although last week it was disclosed that the board had paid Broadley’s predecessor, Christopher Hodsden, $18,000 to “mentor” Broadley in his first year on the job.
“This petition is to show support for John Broadley, principal at Bellows Falls Union High School in Westminster, VT. We need Mr. Broadley to continue to lead our school forward and help us to keep consistency within our school community” the petition stated.
The school board had scheduled a special meeting or “community forum” on Feb. 27 that is devoted to discussing what the board and the community want in a principal.
“Mr. Broadley is a dedicated, hardworking, and essential part of our school community. We need to let our community, school board, and Superintendent know we need Mr. Broadley to stay on board and we need their support to make sure he stays at BFUHS.
“Time is of the essence. We must act fast because a ‘principal search committee’ is already in the making. If Mr. Broadley leaves many may follow, we are struggling as a nation to keep all educators in the field.
“Please sign this petition as a show of strength and solidarity within our school and community,” the petition stated.
Many of the comments posted with the online petition praised Broadley’s dedication to Bellows Falls, and there were many testimonials from current and former students about how much he had personally helped them through difficult times.
Dunn-Simonds said she had known Broadley for the three years her daughter had been a student at the high school and she has been impressed with his caring.
She said she wanted the school board to offer another contract to Broadley, because he was devoted to the community and understood it. A new principal wouldn’t have that commitment, she said.
She said Wednesday evening’s meeting is open to everyone, particularly people who have children at the school.
“It’s more of a place where the community can come together and talk openly,” she said. Many in the community are extremely frustrated with the “lack of transparency” from Haas and the school board about what went wrong with Broadley.
She said she had personally talked with Broadley and that he was willing to come back as principal. She said he told her he had been told he wasn’t going to get another contract and that’s why he sent the letter saying he wouldn’t be seeking a new contract.
Broadley has not responded to messages sent to him at the school.
Last week, Kate O’Connor, the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union spokeswoman, said that the original March 3 date for all applications for the principal’s position had been dropped, and that the district would be accepting applications “until filled.” Last week, Haas said he had already started receiving applications for the principal’s position.
O’Connor said the school would be using “Thought Exchange,” an online platform where people can anonymously weigh in on what the new principal’s position should be, and also comment on other people’s suggestions.
She said that some people have already applied to be part of the principal search committee, and she said households, staff, the school board and the administration would be represented on the committee.