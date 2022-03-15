WESTMINSTER — Teachers belonging to the Windham Northeast Education Association voted overwhelmingly Monday in favor of a new three-year contract, while a separate move to give all employees a $1,000 retention bonus got bogged down.
Kate Kane, the lead negotiator for the teachers, said the teachers voted “98 percent in favor” of the new contract. She declined to give the specific number of teachers voting.
Andrew Haas, superintendent of the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, said he was pleased at the contract vote. The two sides have been negotiating for more than a year. The contract expired last June.
“I believe both sides worked tirelessly to come to an agreement. I believe the agreement is good for our students, our teachers, our schools, and our community. I look forward to the boards ratifying the agreement quickly,” he said.
None of the five boards that belong to the supervisory union and are party to the settlement have yet to discuss it publicly nor have they voted on it, but they are scheduled to vote over the next few weeks, Haas said. In addition to the WNESU board, that includes the Bellows Falls Union High School Board, Rockingham School Board, Westminster School Board and the Windham Northeast Union Elementary District Board.
Meanwhile, two Bellows Falls Union High School board members said they believe a vote last month by the WNESU Board on the so-called $1,000 teacher retention bonuses was improper because it was not taken during a meeting with a proper quorum.
Director David Clark of Westminster brought the matter up Monday night, while Director Deborah Wright of Rockingham, said Tuesday she agreed that the vote last month was not proper.
While Director Priscilla Lambert of Rockingham, chairwoman of the Rockingham School Board who also serves on the high school board, claimed the boards had received a legal opinion that the five-person quorum was OK, Haas said such an opinion did not exist.
“I do not have a legal opinion, yet. Our legal counsel’s advice was to have the new SU board take up the matter. If the new board feels there was not a quorum, they would need to revote on the matter,” Haas wrote in a email on Tuesday.
“The high school board is the only board that has not discussed the retention stipend at this time; Rockingham, UE, Westminster, and the SU (for the present time) have approved of the distribution of funds,” said Haas, who while eligible for the $1,000 bonus, has declined it.
On Tuesday, Lambert said the boards’ attorney, Pietro Lynn, said the five-person quorum was legal while she and two other school board members were involved in the contract mediation talks.
Clark, a Westminster representative to the BFUHS board, had raised the issue Monday night about the legality of the supervisory union vote, saying that only five members of the 12-member supervisory union board met and voted on the bonuses, which will be offered to all employees, from teachers to janitors, in an effort to hold on to staff.
He said he wasn’t opposed to the bonuses, but that they need a public discussion. The bonuses are expected to cost about $300,000, with funding coming from some of the $40 million in federal COVID-19 funds the school district has received.
Clark said the vote took place after the BFUHS annual meeting on Feb. 23. The WNESU board met both before and after the short annual meeting. He said fewer supervisory board members hung around for the second half of the session, which included the vote.
Clark, the former chairman of the supervisory board, said by his calculations there should have been at least seven members there to make it a binding vote. Because the newly elected Westminster board was granted the power by the state Board of Education to vote on budget matters in the interim before it formally takes back control of the school on July 1, Clark said that pushes the quorum to seven.
Lambert had claimed that the supervisory union “did have counsel” that the five-person quorum was legal, and thus binding.
But Tuesday afternoon, Haas said he did not have a legal opinion to that effect, and that the school district’s lawyer had recommended that the supervisory union’s new chairman take up the matter at the next meeting.
Jessa WestClark of Grafton was chairwoman of the supervisory board, but she did not seek reelection during Town Meeting and thus is not on the supervisory union board. The supervisory board is slated to organize and elect a new chairperson next week.
Lambert, who is chairwoman of the Rockingham School Board, tried to get the matter of the employee bonuses added at the last minute to Monday night’s meeting.
But Clark objected, noting that move would thwart any public comment since the matter was not warned on the meeting agenda, alerting the public to the issue.
Haas said Tuesday that only the BFUHS board had yet to take up the bonus issue. The other school boards — Rockingham, Westminster and the union elementary board — have already approved it.