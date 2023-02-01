WESTMINSTER — Close to 80 people — half online and half in person — came to the defense of Bellows Falls Union High School Principal John Broadley, who is not seeking another contract after his current one expires in June.
Broadley, 63, who is finishing his second year as principal at BFUHS, handed in what he called his departure letter last week, and after a closed door session, the board accepted it.
The BFUHS board held a special meeting late Tuesday afternoon to discuss the process for finding a new principal, but the hour-long meeting was dominated by Broadley’s supporters who demanded to know what was wrong.
Instead of Broadley leaving, some said, it should be Superintendent Andrew Haas.
And members of the community demanded what was behind the board’s silent acceptance of Broadley’s announced departure, without any protest.
Former BFUHS board member Colin James said he knew Broadley well, and that he was devoted to the Bellows Falls community and its students. James said the public had a right to know why the board was unhappy with Broadley.
Christopher Moore, a parent of three children, said he supported bringing back Broadley. He said Broadley brought a “positive energy” to the school and he was committed to the town.
“We just had two years of disruption,” he said, referring to the pandemic response.
“I implore you to work out something so Mr. Broadley stays,” said Moore, a local lawyer.
Another resident, Catherine Bergman, questioned whether Haas might be the source of the problem.
One past employee of the high school, Stephanie Mitchell, said she was a graduate of the high school, and had a child go through the school.
“We have always been supportive of Mr. Broadley,” and she said she was “ashamed” of how the board acted.
Broadley has been at the school for 21 years, first as a special education teacher, a coach, and then as assistant principal, and finally principal, starting in July 2021.
Even one student, Dawn Stewart, spoke, saying Broadley had given much to the school community, and that he had helped her personally with his “wisdom.”
Others, including Julie James Torres, a language teacher at the high school, said she hoped the school board could change his mind. She praised Broadley for pitching in during the COVID-19 pandemic, and doing everything from cleaning tables to delivering school lunches.
“He really did not want to leave,” she said, to applause of those at the meeting.
The board was largely silent during the 40 minutes of criticism. Several people said that if Broadley’s job performance was lacking, why wasn’t he helped to do a better job or given a mentor.
Several of the parents and teachers pointed out that the school was having trouble filling all its positions already, and losing a principal was likely going to be a hard position to fill.
Also coming to Broadley’s defense was his predecessor Christopher Hodsden, who is now teaching in Brattleboro.
Hodsden said Broadley had worked to improve the school. He said as principal he always evaluated things under a “risk/reward” analysis, and he said it was not likely the board could “find someone who could do a better job.”
“It’s not worth the risk,” he told the board.
While the special meeting was warned as a discussion of the process of finding a new principal, there was little discussion on that topic and no decisions made. Haas said the board did have the option of hiring a headhunter’s firm to find a successful candidate.
School director Priscilla Lambert of Rockingham, who was the only director who didn’t vote in favor of accepting Broadley’s decision, said “it was a pleasure to hear some of your comments.”
“Maybe he’ll cry when he hears them,” said Lambert, who worked with Broadley at the school before she retired.
Director Jason Terry of Rockingham said that Broadley still had 150 days at the school, and he hoped “the focus will be on the kids and them only.”
“What is it we really want in leadership?” asked Director David Clark of Westminster.
And, he said, it might be time the board did more than pay “lip service” to issues of equity and diversity, when it hires a new principal.
“We need to define what we want and then go out and get it,” said Clark.